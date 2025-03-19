Hilaria Baldwin faced online backlash for repeatedly shushing her husband, Alec Baldwin, during a red carpet interview at Planet Hollywood's reopening in New York City on March 11, 2025. According to Page Six, the couple was promoting their family reality show, The Baldwins, and they engaged in an awkward exchange that has gone viral over the past few days.

While speaking to ExtraTV about the possibility of a second season for their TLC reality series, Alec, 66, interrupted Hilaria, 41, to say:

"It's gonna be great. You're a winner."

Visibly irked, Hilaria responded sharply, saying:

"Oh, my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking. No. When I'm talking, you're not talking." She then quipped that Alec's behavior was "why [she'd] have to just cut him out of the show."

The conversation grew more uncomfortable when Alec attempted to lighten the mood by complimenting his wife's beauty. Hilaria quickly dismissed him, saying:

"Oh, my God, stop. You're annoying me. Stop. It's not cute. No, it's distracting me."

At one point, she even threatened to leave the interview. The exchange went viral, with fans and critics alike taking to social media to voice their opinions.

"This is classic narcissistic control — public humiliation, dominance, & ensuring the spotlight is ONLY on her. He looks completely defeated," an X user commented.

"Not a fan either, but as a human, I feel bad for Alec having accidentally shot the film director. He didn't mean for that to happen and probably carries it with him every day," a user wrote.

"Wow! Very inappropriate to talk like that! I'm not at all Alec Baldwin fan either but this woman has 0 respect for her husband. Makes me feel sorry for him for once," another user remarked.

The majority of online reactions criticized Hilaria Baldwin for publicly humiliating Alec Baldwin, with many expressing sympathy for the actor despite not being his fans. Some also called for boycotting their reality show, while others felt both were equally narcissistic.

"They have a new show, I boycott that channel now until that show is over. Never gonna watch these people," an X user commented.

"Didn't think I would ever feel sympathy for Alec Baldwin!" another user wrote.

"They both are narcissists, so they give and take on the abuse," a user noted.

Alec Baldwin discusses the challenges of reality TV as The Baldwins nears season finale

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin, who have been married since 2012, share seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2. Alec also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

The couple's reality series, The Baldwins, premiered in 2024 and follows their lives with their large family. However, The Independent reports that the show has been criticized by many as an effort to rectify Alec's public image.

During the ExtraTV interview, Alec admitted that being himself on unscripted television was "oh so hard," and elaborated:

"If you showed the way our life really is, you'd get it after like an hour. It's the same thing a lot. I mean, not just with the two of us and our life, but with the kids. We like routine; it's good for the kids to have a routine."

The first season of The Baldwins premiered on February 23, 2025, and has eight episodes in all. The last episode set to air on April 13, 2025.

While the network has not officially confirmed a second season, Alec Baldwin mentioned during the interview with ExtraTV that their children are already re-negotiating contracts, suggesting the family’s interest in continuing the series.

