How old is Ireland Baldwin? Hilaria Baldwin addresses the 11-year age gap with husband Alec Baldwin’s daughter

Hilaria Baldwin recently opened up about the special bond she has with her stepdaughter, Ireland Baldwin, due to their 11-year age difference. In the March 23 episode of the reality show, The Baldwins, the 41-year-old talked about how their relationship has always been based on respect, understanding, and humor.

Talking about Ireland, who is now 29 years old, Hilaria said,

“My relationship with Ireland is, I feel like it's unique for a stepmom and stepdaughter relationship, because that's technically what we are. But first of all, I'm 11 years older than her. I didn't raise her, and we find tremendous humor in that, and we always have found tremendous humor.”

Hilaria further clarified that Ireland has always been cordial and encouraging, even in the face of the difficulties that blended families sometimes provide. She here referred to the fact that they had a blended family, as Alec and Hilaria have seven children and Alec shares Ireland with his ex-wife.

On the other hand, Hilaria further stated that when she began dating Alec, she also respected Ireland's viewpoint.

Speaking about Ireland's visit to New York, Hilaria Baldwin mentioned that she hasn't seen her in a while because they live so far away. She went on to say that this is because they both recently had babies.

She then added she hadn't visited Ireland until lately, despite Alec meeting his new baby grandchild already. Hilaria further said,

“We FaceTime all the time, we talk all the time, but we haven't actually met up. And so we got all the kids together for a play date this morning.”

Hilaria Baldwin continued,

“It’s so wonderful, because we were pregnant together, but just barely… So my baby is almost nine months older than Ireland's baby, but my baby is Holland's aunt, and Holland is my baby's niece.”

Hilaria also recalled that she told Alec that she didn't want to be the evil stepmother, so she wouldn't stay in their lives if Ireland didn't like her. Hilaria Baldwin then claimed that she respected the family "too much" to cause trouble.

She went on to say that nevertheless, Ireland welcomed her right away and that it was quite simple. They've never engaged in a fight. Hilaria then thought back on how well she fit in with the Baldwin family.

She then clarified, bringing up Alec's 2002 divorce with Kim Basinger:

“I was very lucky that I came into their family. Kim, Alec, and Ireland were at a place where everybody had moved on, and there was a place of being settled.”

Despite their close relationship, Hilaria Baldwin has stated that she has never attempted to assume the role of a mother. She further added that her duty wasn't to join Ireland's life and become a parent because she has a good relationship with her mother.

Additionally, elsewhere in the interview, Hilaria Baldwin also talked about her initial meeting with Alec. She stated:

“Obviously our age difference is there. I am always insecure. Even when I had dinner with him, I felt like it was a big deal that someone was bringing me out,” she recalled. “I was in the land of splitting the check and it was a big deal that he paid. I didn’t take that lightly.”

She continued:

“Then he texted me asking, ‘What do you think about dating someone 26 years older than you?’ What I appreciated about him was that he was very into consent. He asked to kiss me for the first time.”

Alec, 66, was married to Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002. The couple shares a daughter, Ireland Baldwin. Later they got divorced and Alec married Hilaria in 2012.

The couple has seven kids: Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena.

