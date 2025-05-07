Is Hilaria Baldwin on the spectrum? Zack Peter says he's waiting for Blake Lively to "use this excuse in court" for the Justin Baldoni saga

Hilaria Baldwin recently announced through her book that she is neurodivergent. Zack Peter claimed that Blake Lively would also "use this excuse in court" in her legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

Ad

According to People, on May 6, 2025, Hilaria Baldwin released her book Manual Not Included. In 2020, Baldwin faced criticism for seemingly speaking in a Spanish accent despite having been born and raised in Boston. In her new book, Hilaria stated that she suffers from ADHD and dyslexia, which led her to get "mixed up" and experience "processing differences."

On May 6, social media personality Zack Peter alleged she was using her "neurodivergence" as an excuse for her behavior, and that other celebrities like Blake Lively would follow suit and claim that she is "on the spectrum" to get out of the legal battle between her and Justin Baldoni.

Ad

Trending

"I'm waiting for Blake Lively to use this excuse in court, where a jury will determine that the set was not as chaotic as Blake described in her complaint, and then she just clarifies in her exclusive sit-down interview that, I guess it wasn't that the set was chaotic, it was just too much for her sensory processing," Peter said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zack Peter's comments about the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit explored

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment on set and of launching a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation.

Ryan and Blake In New York City - April 27, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Peter stated that Blake Lively would claim she was "neurodivergent" and, therefore, misinterpreted Baldoni's actions as harassment.

Ad

"Can we stop with the neurodivergent excuse at this point? Like, what, is Blake Lively next gonna claim that she's on the spectrum? That's why Blake Lively was misreading Justin Baldoni's intentions when he said, 'Hey, your character looks sexy,' when she said, 'Hey, I want my character to look sexy. ' It must be because she's probably on the spectrum."

Ad

Peter continued to sarcastically comment on how Blake Lively would claim to misread Baldoni's statements—

"Now, that would make sense, right? It wasn't because she was trying to take down Baldoni, but Blake was just confused when she brought up the smell of her spray tan, and he told her, 'Don't worry, it smells good,' and she then miscategorized that as harassment, that was just a confusion, right? She's neurodivergent."

Ad

Baldoni at Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards (Image via Getty)

Peter then stated that he has a brother who is on the spectrum and that he takes offense to celebrities using neurodivergence as an excuse.

Ad

"As someone that has a brother on the spectrum, like actually on the spectrum, I'm so tired, especially these famous women trying to use this excuse. It's okay to just own it, admit you're a bit unlikeable, and then we can just move on."

More about Hilaria Baldwin's new book

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to announce the release of her book, Manual Not Included, on Tuesday, May 6. In an excerpt shared with People, Hilaria, Alec Baldwin's wife, opened up about how her neurodivergence caused her to become confused between Spanish and English.

Ad

Ad

She also referenced the incident that surrounded her in controversy in 2020 when she forgot the English word for "cucumber" on the Today show. Baldwin wrote that the controversy led to her feeling "lost" and even wanting to be "dead."

"Now I know that it’s ridiculous that anyone would feel outraged or amused because someone forgot a word. Can you be honest right now, reading this: Have you ever forgotten a word? But back then, I started to really unravel. I was confused. I felt lost. I started to question if I was a good person. When I woke up, I wanted to be dead."

Ad

Hilaria Baldwin will be at a book signing event on May 8, 2025, at Bookends in New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More