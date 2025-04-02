"The shadowy figure disappeared into the wall" – Fan shares chilling encounter that allegedly shattered friendships on Believing the Bizarre

Tyler Perry and Charlie Leopold, the hosts of the paranormal and conspiracy podcast Believing the Bizarre, shared paranormal encounters from three of their listeners in a recent episode of The Deceitful Curandera, posted on April 1, 2025.

On their podcast, Tyler and Charlie discussed chilling listener stories, including one from Ashley, who claimed to have seen a shadow figure in her college apartment bedroom that "disappeared into the wall."

Tyler read Ashley's story, describing her basement apartment, where she lived with a roommate they called Sophia. One night in October 2021, during a party in Michigan, Ashley felt uneasy and went downstairs to rest. Though she wasn't fully asleep, she entered a "relaxed sleep."

"I noticed someone had come down the stairs. The person walked down the stairs and took an immediate right, facing the wall. Because of the darkness, I couldn't really see who the person was. I just assumed it was Sophia coming down the stairs to charge her phone...The shadowy figure disappeared into the wall," Ashley said.

She also explained that the figure continued to be there for 2-3 minutes. Sophia also denied ever coming to her room that night.

"I'm no longer friends with the girls that I lived in the house with" — Ashley wonders if bad energy broke their bond on Believing the Bizarre

Tyler Perry and Charlie Leopold at Believing the Bizarre podcast(Image via YouTube'@BelievingtheBizarre)

Ashley also shared the apartment with five more people who lived upstairs and called Sophia her best friend.

She also mentioned that before the incident:

"It worked out for everyone. We were all happy."

However, after the incident, Ashley expressed:

"I'm no longer friends with the girls that I lived in the house with".

Tyler narrated another incident Ashley recalled, where an artwork that had previously never fallen, fell down in the middle of the night and broke in half.

"Looking back, I wonder if it was something, that maybe knocked it off the wall. And is it possible that the house had such bad energy that it ruined our friendships?" Ashley added.

Tyler, the co-host of Believing the Bizarre, casually replied, saying:

"I doubt that's the case, but it's still an interesting thought."

Charlie had a different take on the situation:

"If she hadn't written it, I would have said, if the energy was off enough to cause that rift in the relationship," he remarked.

Tyler Perry and Charlie Leopold, the hosts of Believing the Bizarre, ended the podcast by sharing contrasting opinions on the situation.

Both hosts acknowledged the possibility of the house being haunted, but remained skeptical due to Ashley's illness and her resistance to fully opening up to them.

Charlie also called her out for hallucinating that night due to her sickness, mentioning, "When you don't feel well, your senses aren't always where they would be normally."

They did acknowledge the possibility of her seeing that entity, but still made skeptical remarks on their podcast Believing the Bizarre, which uploads new episodes every Tuesday.

