"The spike protein is oncogenic"- Dr. Mary Talley Bowden claims COVID-19 vaccines may cause autoimmune disease and cancer on The Tucker Carlson Show

In the recent episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, MD and otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Talley Bowden gave her insights on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ad

In the podcast aired on April 2, Dr. Mary claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine is an imminent threat to the population, suggesting that it could cause immune dysfunction and cancer. She asserted that the "spike protein is oncogenic"(cancer-causing).

"Cancer and immune dysfunction are a big concern because the "spike protein is oncogenic". Viruses can be oncogenic and it appears that the mRNA shots have SV40 in it, which is an oncogenic virus", Dr. Mary said.

Ad

Trending

Dr. Mary further explained that the mRNA used in the shots is synthetic and is made to avoid degradation and stay in the body for a longer period.

To support her point, she claimed to have checked the spike protein antibody levels in vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.

The results allegedly showed a significant gap between the two groups, suggesting the virus is reportedly still possible to replicate in the vaccinated individual, increasing the supposed risk of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The shot needs to be pulled off the market" - Dr. Mary's urgent call for action on the COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden at The Tucker Carlson Podcast(Image via YouTube/@TuckerCarlson)

She further elaborated on the fatal effect of the vaccine, suggesting the urgent need to pull the vaccines off the market. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden also talked about the increase in severe injuries in her patients post-COVID.

Ad

She continued to explain how there has been no action from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in banning the vaccines despite the deaths caused by them.

"Normally, the FDA will put a black box warning if there have been five deaths and pull it off the market if there have been 50. Well, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, there have been 38,000 deaths from these vaccines. Under normal circumstances, the FDA would have pulled it. Instead, they've doubled down on them," Dr Mary remarked.

Ad

Dr Mary went on to claim that the COVID-19 vaccines are not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite this, the vaccines have been imposed on children and adults in some places.

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), 9 million American children have gotten the latest version of these COVID-19 shots. I reached out to people on Twitter yesterday and they told me that they are still requiring shots for jobs or even transplants. Well, the shots need to be pulled off the market immediately," Dr. Mary said.

Ad

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Mary Talely Bowden was accused of prescribing an anti-parasitic drug called ivermectin to a patient without reviewing their medical history and conducting any examination, the Houston Chronicle reported.

She was also called out for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media, resulting in disciplinary action from the Medical Board of Texas.

READ MORE: "You felt like Nikola Tesla"—Tucker Carlson and Casey Putsch discuss building a car with "over 100 miles a gallon" and "zero to 60 in under 5 seconds"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback