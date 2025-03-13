"The whole trans issue triggered the women"- Michael Savage discusses why Democrats lost the 2024 elections with Gavin Newsom

During his appearance on the This is Gavin Newsom podcast on March 10, 2025, Michael Savage discussed the reasons behind the Democrats' loss in the 2024 elections. The 82-year-old conservative attributed their defeat to the party’s stance on transgender acceptance.

"The whole trans issue triggered the women who were normally liberal," he remarked.

Michael Alan Weiner, professionally known as Michael Savage, is an American political activist and former talk-radio host who has recently transitioned to podcasting. While critical of several Democratic policies, he has often emphasized that he does not oppose transgender rights.

Savage appeared on the second episode of Gavin Newsom's podcast for a broad-ranging discussion on several important topics like transgender issues, wildfires, immigration, and homelessness. During this discussion, Savage argued that Democratic policies on transgender issues alienated women who might otherwise have supported liberal candidates.

He also described himself as a "s*xual libertarian", clarifying that while he does not object to adults identifying as transgender, he doesn't want them in schools, and they need to "leave the kids alone."

"When you have kids being brainwashed in school to accept that stuff in kindergarten… When you start crossing that line into the schools, you’re going to see what happened," he added.

Governor of California and podcast host, Gavin Newsom, did not challenge Savage’s perspective or offer a defense of transgender rights during their discussion.

"Interesting. The trans issue, you thought, was outsize… You felt our party was complicit in terms of creating those conditions," Newsom remarked.

Gavin Newsom discusses trans-participation in female sports during his podcast debut

Gavin Newsom (Image via Getty)

Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential contender, spoke about transgender participation in women’s sports, and his remarks diverged from his party’s usual stance. During the first episode of his podcast, This is Gavin Newsom, aired on March 6, 2025, he discussed the topic with conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

When Kirk directly asked, “Would you say no to men in female sports?” Newsom responded with his thoughts without hesitation.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness... I completely agree with you on that… It is an issue of fairness, it's deeply unfair. We've got to own that. We've got to acknowledge it," he replied.

However, during the discussion, Newsom also emphasized that the conversation shouldn't be reduced to just "fairness." Acknowledging the struggles faced by transgender individuals, he further added:

"It's easy to call out the unfairness of that. There's also a humility and a grace. These poor people are more likely to commit su*cide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.”

During their discussion, Kirk also pointed out that Republicans hold an advantage in public opinion regarding this particular issue. Newsom did not dispute this claim, admitting,

“We’re getting crushed on it.”

Nonetheless, Gavin Newsom's remarks triggered an immediate response from fellow Democrats. For instance, the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus shared a press release on March 6, expressing deep disappointment. The statement read:

“We woke up profoundly sickened and frustrated by these remarks. All students deserve the academic and health benefits of sports activity...”

As of now, Newsom has yet to elaborate on his stance beyond the podcast discussion. His remarks have already stirred controversy, leaving questions about whether he will clarify or stand by his position in the coming months.

