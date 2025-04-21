"There's 53 songs in it" — Pentatonix's Scott Hoying claims they have yet to release their 'Evolution of Taylor Swift' mashup with all her hits

American singer and songwriter Scott Hoying of Pentatonix appeared on the April 16, 2025, episode of the Counter Melodies podcast to discuss a Taylor Swift-themed project. On April 20, 2025, Taylor Swift Updates tweeted a clip from the April 16 episode of the podcast on X, where Hoying shared details about his next mashup, which hasn’t been released yet.

"We did evolution of Taylor Swift that we did on our summer tour. But it hasn’t come out online yet because there's 53 songs in it, because she has so many hits," he said in the video.

In this aforementioned podcast episode, Hoying praised American singer and 14-time Grammy Awards winner, calling her “amazing.”

"When we were going through these songs, I was like, this is crazy," he remarked.

The Pentatonix singer further clarified that the reason why they hadn’t put out the mashup yet was because they still needed to “get clearances from every single songwriter of every single song.” However, he promised that the mashup would be available online “as soon as” they “get everything cleared up.”

Hoying further shared that the starting lines of the mashup was "Our song is a slamming screen door..." referring to one of the earliest hits from Swift, titled Our Song, that she wrote when she was just 15 years old.

Taylor Swift opens up about her inspirations for the songs from her 2024 The Tortured Poets Department album

Taylor Swift: Image Source: Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s last album, The Tortured Poets Department, marked its first anniversary on April 19, 2025. The album was released on April 19, 2024, alongside its extended Anthology, and offered a sweeping 31-track exploration of heartbreak, identity, fame, and resilience based on personal stories inspired by the singer's life.

After its release, Swift did an exclusive commentary for Amazon Music— as reported by Page Six on April 23, 2024. During this commentary, Swift opened up about two tracks in the album and how her perspective that echoed through each track captured the emotional turbulence, shaping her songwriting. She also described the album as “very fatalistic," adding:

"It’s about a dramatic, artistic, tragic kind of take on love and loss."

While discussing the opening track, Fortnight, Swift revealed the imagined setting and emotional core behind the lyrics.

"I always imagined it taking place in an American town where the American Dream you thought would happen to you didn’t...You ended up not with the person you loved and now you have to just live with that every day, wondering what would’ve been, maybe seeing them out," she noted.

She further added how it was a "pretty tragic concept, really," and that she was writing Fortnight "from that perspective."

Swift also delved into the meaning behind her song, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, a breakup song framed with the metaphor of a "child’s toy" being a "favorite" until "they break" and are then discarded. Reflecting on a past relationship, she shared the heartbreak of being treasured only to be discarded just like the toy.

"Then all of a sudden they break us, or they devalue us in their mind, and we’re still clinging on to, ‘No, no, no, you should’ve seen them the first time they saw me. They’ll come back to that," Swift added.

As per The Times of India, April 21, 2025, after her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is currently enjoying a period of downtime with her partner, Travis Kelce.

