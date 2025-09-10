  • home icon
  • "This place is RITZY": Perez Hilton gushes after Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are seen “hand in hand” at the "soft launch" of Kelce's new restaurant

By Diana George
Modified Sep 10, 2025 09:23 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023 - Source: Getty
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023 (Image via Getty)

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton called Travis Kelce's new Kansas City steakhouse "RITZY" after Taylor Swift attended its soft opening on September 8. The restaurant, 1587 Prime, is a joint project of Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

According to TMZ, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at the restaurant around 6:15 PM on Monday. The couple walked in together "hand in hand," and a few moments later, they walked up a staircase to speak with other guests. There was a time when the couple was seated in a semi-private corner booth. Sources told the outlet that the atmosphere in the room was "low-key but affectionate."

The restaurant features a high-end interior, which Perez Hilton detailed in his blog. He wrote:

"Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly had a fancy dinner out this weekend — at the soft launch event for the NFL star’s new restaurant!...This place is RITZY, y’all!"
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's evening detailed by Perez Hilton

As reported by TMZ, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were described as acting like "any normal couple," interacting with teammates and sharing laughs. Sources told the outlet that even when in separate social groups, Swift and Kelce were often smiling at each other from across the room.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were also reportedly present. At some point, TMZ reported, Swift was seen holding the Mahomes' baby and playing with their kids.

Perez Hilton reacted to this, writing,

"Even when Trav was hanging out with Patrick, he was said to keep stealing glances at his new fiancée. Aww!!"

For the night, Swift reportedly wore a denim dress, wedge heels, and a side-swept hairstyle. Kelce wore a green striped shirt and cap, which Hilton presumed to be merchandise from the new restaurant.

According to TMZ, the restaurant has also named two signature cocktails. The bourbon drink named after Kelce is the "Big Yeti." The other cocktail, named after Swift, is called "The Alchemy." It is a cocktail with vodka, berries, and oolong tea, and features a distinctive flaming presentation with steel wool.

About two and a half hours later, Swift and Travis exited together from a back area of the restaurant. The soft opening was seen by many as a successful first step for the business, which aims to become a new culinary destination in Kansas City.

The presence of Taylor Swift and the media coverage that followed gave a big boost to the initial publicity for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new business venture. The restaurant's grand opening is set for September 17.

