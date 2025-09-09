  • home icon
Watch: Taylor Swift inspired "Alchemy" drink at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce's '1587 Prime' looks straight out of a 'Harry Potter' movie

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 09, 2025 20:29 GMT
Taylor Swift inspired &ldquo;Alchemy&rdquo; drink at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce&rsquo;s
Taylor Swift inspired “Alchemy” drink at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce’s '1587 Prime' looks straight out of a 'Harry Potter' movie (image credits: getty)

At Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's 1587 Prime steakhouse in Kansas City, the “Alchemy” drink is garnering a lot of attention online. It’s named after a song from Taylor Swift’s 2024 album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and is Kelce’s sweet tribute to his fiancée.

Alchemy consists of fruity and floral ingredients like citrus vodka, cranberry, strawberry, lime and oolong tea. It also has orange liqueur and aronia berry.

When presented, the staff uses a blowtorch to light something under the glass, and smoke swirls around the drink like a spell.

It looks straight out of a "Harry Potter" movie.

It is not the only fun and tribute drink on the menu. Others include “Showtime” for Mahomes, “Big Yeti” for Kelce and “Queen B” for the Chiefs quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Aug. 26 via a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote.
They started dating in mid-2023, and the proposal happened in the backyard of Kelce’s $6 million Kansas City mansion.

1587 Prime will open on Sept. 17, on Patrick’s 30th birthday. The name comes from his and Kelce’s jersey numbers: 15 and 87.

The steakhouse has a tunnel-style entrance, two floors with 238 seats, a staircase and a private VIP room. There’s also a live music stage and an open kitchen where diners can see the chefs cook.

The menu is packed with dishes like a 40 oz Wagyu Tomahawk steak, Japanese A5 NY Strip, steak tartare with truffle aioli. It also has twice-baked potato loaded with smoked gouda and black truffle.

For Patrick's fans, there is a fun ketchup flight with three house-made flavors.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson drops tasty sneak peek of dishes at Travis Kelce and Chiefs QB’s 1587 Prime steakhouse

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, gave Chiefs fans a glimpse of the food at 1587 Prime on Monday. He shared photos on his Instagram story, from creamy burrata with grilled bread to thin slices of raw fish dressed with sauce.

There was a green cocktail, and a drink called “Queen B” as a nod to Brittany Mahomes.

The menu also had spicy chicken wings, creamy mushroom pasta and mashed potatoes with truffle and gouda.

A juicy steak from another spot called Kaspia was also part of his stories.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @jacksonmahomes)
For comfort food lovers, there was a classic burger with fries. Desserts included a warm cookie with ice cream, a scoop of vanilla and a cake being drizzled with sauce.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @jacksonmahomes)
The restaurant is located at the ground floor of the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

