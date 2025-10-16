  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "This is SO messy!": Perez Hilton reacts after K-Pop star Lee Areum goes to prison for alleged child abuse: Details explored

"This is SO messy!": Perez Hilton reacts after K-Pop star Lee Areum goes to prison for alleged child abuse: Details explored

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 16, 2025 19:00 GMT
Lee Areum and Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)
Lee Areum and Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to the sentencing of former T-ARA member Lee Areum for child abuse and defamation charges. According to Koreaboo, the Korean singer was sentenced to eight months in prison and suspended for two years for child abuse and defamation charges filed by her ex-husband.

Ad

In his October 15 blog, Hilton discussed Lee Areum 's case in detail. The blogger reported that Lee Areum married Kim Young-gul in 2019, and they shared two children. However, the two got divorced in 2023. Last year, the singer accused Young-gul of child abuse and domestic abuse on social media. Following the accusations, the authorities looked into the matter but couldn't find anything against Areum's ex-partner.

Citing a report from Dispatch, the blogger noted that, on the contrary, the police found "evidence" against the former T-ARA member. Investigators reportedly discovered that one of Areum's children was "coerced" into making a "damaging statement" against Young-gul.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Noting another media report, Perez Hilton shared that Young-gul filed a defamation case against the Korean singer for verbally abusing him in front of his children. Now the singer has been officially sentenced to prison for child abuse and defamation charges. Reacting to the developments, the celebrity influencer wrote,

"This is SO messy!"
Ad

The celebrity podcaster highlighted that Young-gul not only filed the defamation lawsuit against Lee Areum but also against her mother. He also accused the singer of revealing court documents during a livestream.

Elsewhere in the blog, Hilton reported that Lee Areum attempted suicide after making accusations against her ex-husband last year.

According to Star News Korea, the K-pop singer was indicted on charges in July 2024, and the sentence came in January this year after she was found guilty. However, the singer appealed against the ruling. On September 16, the Suwon District Court rejected the appeal and upheld the original sentence.

Ad

Perez Hilton discussed the court ruling in Lee Areum's case

Ad

In his Wednesday blog, Perez Hilton shared that in addition to a prison sentence and a two-year suspension, Lee Areum would be required to take 40 hours of child abuse prevention education. The blogger also shared an excerpt from the court documents that read:

"The defendant has admitted to all charges. Her actions caused significant psychological harm to the children’s lawful guardian, which deserves strong condemnation."
Ad

Quoting the Hindustan Times, Perez Hilton reported that Areum's mother was also sentenced to prison.

"Areum's mother was sentenced to four months in prison 'after she was accused of neglecting her grandchildren by allowing them to live in the same space where Areum verbally abused her ex-husband from 2021 to 2022,'" the blogger wrote.

Perez Hilton mentioned that this was not the only legal case in which Areum was mired. Citing Korea JoongAng Daily, the blogger reported that former T-ARA member and her boyfriend, Seo Dong Hoon, were found guilty of fraud for failing to repay $27,000 they had borrowed from fans and friends.

Ad

In this 2024 lawsuit, Seo Dong Hoon was sentenced to 14 months in prison, whereas Lee Areum was sentenced to four months in prison.

According to MyDramaList, Areum joined the girl group T-ARA in 2012 but left the group a year later. She later cited her mental health as the reason to leave the group.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications