"HORROR story": Perez Hilton shocked after woman allegedly hands cooler with miscarried fetus to her friend with benefits

Perez Hilton expressed his shock over a disturbing case in Missouri involving a woman who allegedly handed a cooler containing a miscarried fetus to her friend-with-benefits. Writing about the story in his October 15 website article, Hilton captured the horrifying nature of the incident with a visceral reaction.

“A Missouri woman has been arrested after leaving her friend with benefits with a ‘cruel’ surprise. Something so awful he thought it must be a ‘f**ked up joke.’ Sadly it was not…What a complete HORROR story,” he wrote.

In his website article, Hilton went on to detail the grim facts of the case, identifying the woman as Makayla Annette Haedt. He further reported that this 29-year-old woman was “detained" by police authorities last month for the horrifying thing that she did to her “former lover."

Citing information from a police affidavit, Hilton explained that the male victim, whose identity had not been publicly disclosed, had detailed his “bizarre meeting” with Haedt

“The victim told the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office that Makayla, whom he’s known “for years” but “never dated” as their situationship was “more of a fling” than anything, informed him she was pregnant this summer. He didn’t believe her at the time, telling cops she was a ‘habitual liar,’” Perez Hilton wrote.

The podcaster then highlighted how the situation then took a darker turn, a few months later.

He noted that, according to the affidavit, Haedt texted the man on September 17, 2025, to inform him that she had suffered a miscarriage. Later that night, Haedt picked him up, under the pretext of running errands, and later returned with him for dinner.

The shocking twist came as the evening drew to a close. Hilton reported that before Haedt left, she gave the man a meal and something far more sinister.

“Makayla [Haedt] then gave him food which she had gotten from the Good Samaritan, where she then handed him a red and white in color cooler, with green tape holding it closed, stating ‘here’s your kid,’ then driving off in her vehicle,” Perez Hilton added, quoting the victim from the affidavit.

What else did Perez Hilton say about the shocking case of Makayla Annette Haedt?

Perez Hilton (Image via Getty Images)

In his website article, Perez Hilton weighed in on the shocking case involving Makayla Annette Haedt, who allegedly left a miscarried fetus inside a cooler and delivered it to the victim’s home.

In his coverage, Hilton revisited the disturbing final exchange between Haedt and the victim. Citing details from the affidavit, Hilton noted that all Haedt said was, “Here’s your kid,” words that, as he described, carried the full weight of the tragedy.

Hilton also noted that, as per the affidavit, the victim claimed that Haedt didn’t depict any sign of grief or "remorse" while she said those words.

He further reported that the victim initially thought the incident was some kind of cruel prank. Believing the cooler contained beverages, he set it aside for several hours.

“However, a weird feeling soon overtook the victim and he grew wary of opening the cooler — and let it sit for over two hours. Eventually he called a friend to come over for support. And thank goodness he did, because when he opened the cooler, there was a horrifically morbid sight: the miscarried fetus… WTF!!!” Perez Hilton detailed .

Quoting directly from the affidavit, Hilton said the victim’s immediate reaction was one of shock and horror. After opening the cooler and “observing the fetus,” the victim then “closed the cooler” and called the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office for emergency assistance.

Victim calls Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office after finding fetus (Image via Getty Images)

Hilton added that the man placed the call at 2:48 a.m., reporting a “deceased fetus in a cooler.” When officers arrived at his home in Waynesville, Missouri, they found him in tears, visibly shaken by what he had discovered.

According to Hilton’s retelling of the affidavit, the victim appeared deeply emotional and kept repeating how surreal the entire situation felt. In the victim’s own words, the situation was something he “never thought could happen” to him.

Reading from the legal documents, Perez Hilton shared another haunting remark reflecting the man’s disbelief:

“This is the type of thing you see on the internet all the time, but don’t ever think it will happen to you.”

Hilton noted that even as an internet veteran who had covered numerous bizarre and tragic stories, this case felt uniquely disturbing. He admitted it was “not something” he or his audience had “ever seen on the internet before.”

The podcaster also revealed that the victim repeatedly apologized to responding officers, telling them how “f**ked up” the situation was and saying he was “sorry” they had to witness it.

According to Hilton, the affidavit further noted that the victim appeared “shocked” and couldn’t believe that Haedt “would do something like that.” The fetus was later collected by authorities and transported for evidence and forensic testing.

Referring to a KOMU report dated October 11, Hilton provided a timeline of events following the initial call. He detailed that law enforcement officers arrived at Makayla Annette Haedt’s residence at approximately 3:48 a.m., where she was taken into custody without incident.

Explaining the legal developments, Perez Hilton reported:

“She has since been charged with felony first-degree harassment. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail on September 29 on a $52,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on October 28.”

As of now, Perez Hilton is focused on creating content for his YouTube channel, where he covers trending news, entertainment updates, and celebrity gossip.

