"R.I.P. to the baby…": Perez Hilton reacts after University of Kentucky cheerleader is arrested for allegedly hiding dead newborn in her closet

Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has reacted to the incident in which a cheerleader of Kentucky University was arrested for reportedly hiding a dead newborn in her closet.In his September 2 blog, Hilton reported that 21-year-old Laken Snelling, who was a part of the cheerleader stunt team of Kentucky University, was arrested on Sunday and was accused of abuse of a corpse, concealing an infant birth, and tampering with physical evidence. Reacting to the baby's death, Hilton expressed his condolences and wrote:&quot;Such a awful situation. R.I.P. to the baby…&quot;Perez Hilton reported that the arrest came after the police were dispatched to Snelling's house on August 27 for &quot;an unresponsive infant.&quot; As per the Lexington Police statement, the baby was &quot;pronounced deceased at the scene.”Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKUniversity Of Kentucky Cheerleader Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Dead Newborn In Trash Bag Inside Her Closet! 🔗As per Perez Hilton's blog, the woman “admitted to giving birth.” He also reported that the arrest citation revealed that the dead infant was wrapped in a towel, which was found in a trash bag. He further wrote:&quot;The mother also reportedly 'admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel,' per Lex 18.&quot;As per the blog, the cause of the infant's death had not been revealed. The matter is being investigated by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Citing a statement obtained by the Independent, Hilton stated that the University of Kentucky confirmed that Laken, who is originally from White Pine, Tennessee, was their student.“We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police,” the university response read.As per NBC News affiliate Lex 18, the 21-year-old, who was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center, was on a $100,000 bond. The media outlet further reported that Snelling entered a plea on September 2 and was put under house arrest at her parents' home in Tennessee. At the time of writing, media reports suggested that the cause of the infant's death is still under investigation.Perez Hilton reported on another child victim in his recent blogPerez Hilton, who is a known celebrity influencer, reports on crime blogs on his website under the True Crime category. In his recent blog, Hilton reacted to the arrest of an Oklahoma couple named Dustin Walker and Cherie Walker, who were charged with felony of child neglect after their 11-year-old daughter gave birth to a child at home without any medical intervention.Perez Hilton stated that the girl did not receive any prenatal care and the arrested parents said that they had no idea that the girl was pregnant. In his blog, Hilton noted that the couple was residing with six children and some pets. As per the blog, the house had no running water for years.When Perez Hilton posted this blog on August 24, the paternity test was pending. However, a 27 August report by KOMO News stated that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted a DNA test. The paternity test revealed that Dustin Walker allegedly impregnated the 11-year-old girl.As per the outlet, following the test result, more charges were pressed against the couple. The stepfather, Dustin, was charged with s*xual abuse of a child under 12, and Cherie Walker was charged with enabling child s*xual abuse.Perez Hilton was served a subpoena by Blake Lively's team in July, seeking his communications alleging that Hilton had helped in the alleged smear campaign against the Gossip Girl alum. On September 2, a hearing over the subpoena was held at a Nevada court. However, the conclusion is yet to come and will take more hearings.