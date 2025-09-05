Perez Hilton speaks about "huge obstacle" stopping Epstein victims from revealing their "list": Details explored

  • home icon
By Diana George
Modified Sep 05, 2025 10:54 GMT
Billboard in Times Square Calls For Release Of Epstein Files - Source: Getty

The advocacy for transparency in the Epstein case has entered a new phase. The survivors have shared that they are privately compiling a confidential list of the financier’s associates. However, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton recently reported that there is a legal hurdle making it difficult for them to name names publicly.

Survivors of the late financier's s*xual abuse expressed frustration over the slow and limited release of government documents regarding the investigation during a Capitol Hill press conference on September 3. They also indicated that they were now taking matters into their own hands.

Lisa Phillips, one of the survivors, declared,

"Several of us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list of names. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now, together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world. And it will be done by survivors and for survivors."
Perez Hilton previously called this a “total game changer” and the “bravest, most badass” thing one could do. But he also acknowledged the main hurdle in his latest blog: the survivors fearing they’d be “sued into homelessness” by naming the persons publicly. This is due to the magnitude of financial and legal resources the named perpetrators would likely have at their disposal.

Hilton, in an article titled "Why Epstein Victims Can't Just Reveal THE LIST -- And How We Could Get It Anyway!", wrote:

"All the accused probably have really powerful, expensive legal teams. It’s a huge obstacle."

Massie proposes using congressional immunity to reveal Epstein list, Perez Hilton reacts

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who is spearheading a bipartisan effort to compel the disclosure of all government documents related to the Epstein matter, also echoed this concern on social media.

He explained that while the survivors are working on putting together their list, revealing those names publicly would expose them to harm and the disasters of civil lawsuits. Even if the allegations proved to be true, the threat of protracted and exorbitantly expensive lawsuits from highly regarded and well-financed lawyers provides a high barrier to clear.

This has been seen before, as accusers, including the late Virginia Giuffre, faced countersuits filed by the people they accused, like Alan Dershowitz.

Rep. Massie suggested a possible remedy by saying that he and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) “are willing to name names in the House of Representatives under Constitutional “speech or debate” immunity."

The immunity clause would give them legal protection from lawsuits about comments made during congressional proceedings and would open a pathway for the information to become public without directly putting the survivors in danger.

Perez Hilton lauded the reps' decision, writing,

"That’s amazing! We could actually get this thing out this way! It wouldn’t give us the files with all the evidence and accusations that are already on record… But it would be something...at least someone in Congress has a backbone!"

While the survivors' step to compile a list has been met with public support, the possibility of an impending lawsuit represents a huge barrier that will prevent Epstein's full story from entering the public domain for now.

