The survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's s*xual abuse recently declared they were taking matters into their own hands by putting together a confidential list of his associates. The announcement was made at a news conference on Capitol Hill on September 3. Celebrity commentator Perez Hilton called this moment a "total game changer" in the long fight for accountability.

The survivors, who convened to push lawmakers to release government files related to the late financier's investigation in their entirety, expressed deep frustration with the speed of and degree of transparency. Following a document dump orchestrated by the House Oversight Committee weeks ago, critics of the committee noted that 97% of those pages were already public.

They further added that it didn't add any new context to the network surrounding the convicted s*x trafficker. It was in this context that survivor Lisa Phillips made the announcement, stating that several survivors were now working together to curate their own list.

"Several of us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list of names. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now, together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world. And it will be done by survivors and for survivors. No one else is involved," she said.

Perez Hilton lauded this decision on his blog published on September 3, writing,

"Whoa. Whoa whoa whoa! Hell yeah! This is a total game changer!...We have to assume they’ve stayed quiet for so long because they were afraid of what would happen to them. After all, accusers have faced threats both of the legal AND violent kind. Well… not anymore!...It sounds like one way or another, an “Epstein list” is going to get released."

This initiative alters the trajectory of the late financier's long-time saga, giving the victims control over sensitive information. For years, the Department of Justice has argued its limited ability to disclose information out of respect for the victim's privacy, and the survivors have publicly rejected that justification.

Haley Robson, another survivor, said at the press conference,

"Shame on you for weaponizing our trauma for this moment."

White House opposes bipartisan effort to release Epstein documents, Perez Hilton reacts

This move comes amid ongoing legislative efforts to pressure the Department of Justice into releasing all documents related to the Epstein case. A bipartisan effort led by Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna is trying to force a vote on this.

The White House has opposed these efforts and stated to multiple media outlets, warning them that a vote for the bill would be considered a hostile act. Perez Hilton criticized this statement, writing,

"A “very hostile act” to the Trump administration?! Why would the push for a release of information be hostile to Trump? Hmm, let’s think about that one…"

The accounts given by survivors created a picture of a powerful network that they allege continues to operate safely. Survivor Chauntae Davies remembered that Jeffrey Epstein's "biggest brag forever was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump."

No accusers at the recent conference claimed there were any wrongdoings regarding Trump. However, the victims are asking for a total accounting of everybody involved or complicit in Epstein's behavior.

