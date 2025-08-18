Perez Hilton asks if Republicans have "moved on" after Trump allegedly reveals why he "had a falling out" with "good pal" Epstein

Perez Hilton commented on the Republican Party's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after Donald Trump made surprising remarks about why he had a “falling out” with Epstein. In an August 18, 2025, post on X, Hilton openly questioned the GOP’s position, asking:

"Have Republicans moved on from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal?"

In the article linked to the post, Hilton elaborated on Trump’s recent comments made on Monday, July 28, 2025, as he returned from Scotland.

"The President finally revealed, for the first time, so far as we know, the reason he and good pal Jeffrey Epstein had a falling out all those years ago," Hilton added.

Hilton described the U.S. president's explanation as unusual, given his repeated attempts to distance himself from Jeffery. According to Hilton, Trump claimed that the financier had lured away his staff, which ultimately ended their friendship.

"He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata," Perez Hilton added, citing what Trump had said.

Hilton then connected the U.S. president's comments to the story of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken victims.

Giuffre had worked in the early 2000s as a locker room attendant at the U.S. president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where she met Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell offered her what seemed like an opportunity to train as a massage therapist, but instead introduced her to Epstein.

Giuffre was later flown around the world on Epstein's private jets, abused, and “passed around like a platter of fruit” to his powerful associates, according to the BBC.

Referring to her story, Perez Hilton claimed that Virginia Giuffre was trafficked from Mar-a-Lago, the U.S. president's "Palm Beach club/home/other White House,” and that her story had been "public for years."

He further noted that initially, he didn’t expect the president to allude to Giuffre or talk so bluntly about being "annoyed with his pal" for "poaching teens for his s*x trafficking ring." But, Hilton suggested, based on Trump's remarks, that Giuffre’s story was “what he meant.”

Perez Hilton claims Trump seemingly admits knowing about Epstein’s recruitment of young women

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned article, Perez Hilton claimed that during Donald Trump’s recent comments on Monday, July 28, 2025, about his “falling out” with Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. president revealed far more than had previously been understood.

The podcaster recounted how, at that time, the president was questioned aboard Air Force One by a Daily Mail reporter in the presence of other journalists. The reporter pressed him for details about the employees whom Epstein had allegedly taken and if “some of them” were “young women.”

Reacting to his response, Hilton noted that the president reportedly gave a strikingly candid answer.

"Well, I don’t want to say…Everyone knows the people that were taken. It was the concept of ‘taking people that work for me is bad.’ But that story’s been pretty well out there. And the answer is yes, they were," Hilton added, citing what the president of U.S.A. had said.

Perez Hilton further explained that Trump specified the employees in question were spa workers at Mar-a-Lago. Citing the president, Hilton added:

"We have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world, at Mar-a-Lago. And people were taken out of the spa, hired by him…I didn’t know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa…And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here.’"

According to Hilton, Trump’s mention of Epstein recruiting employees from Mar-a-Lago’s spa was an acknowledgment that he knew of Epstein’s recruitment of young women for his s*x trafficking ring.

As Perez Hilton detailed the interview, he noted that a reporter even asked Trump directly if one of the young women taken from his resort was Virginia Giuffre. The president admitted that it could be.

"I don’t know. I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people, yeah. He stole her," Hilton added, quoting what Trump had said.

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago (Image via Getty)

Perez Hilton stressed Trump’s use of the words “he stole her,” arguing that it showed the president was aware of Epstein’s recruitment of underage girls like Virginia Giuffre as early as 2000.

"Donald Trump is absolutely talking about being aware of Epstein’s s*x trafficking ring, right? He’s saying he was told at the time….He’s not talking about reading the reporting years later like the rest of us, he’s saying he knew way back then," Perez Hilton said.

Hilton further emphasized that the U.S. president appeared more upset about Epstein “poaching employees” than about the fact that teenage girls were being trafficked. In his view, Trump admitted to knowing underage girls were being taken, yet did nothing, like "tell the cops" or "check on Virginia’s family."

Instead, Hilton noted, all Trump did was warn Epstein while still allowing him to “remain in his circle.”

The podcaster also added that the president did not distance himself from Epstein over s*x trafficking allegations but rather due to a soured real estate deal. Reports from Palm Beach at the time indicated that it was Epstein who cut off the friendship after Trump outbid him on a property.

Perez Hilton contrasted the U.S. president's recent remarks with the MAGA narrative that he had decisively cut ties with Epstein.

"If Trump cared at all, he could have stopped it…This new candor makes Trump look venal, uncaring, and self-centered — and absolutely proves he was never the savior MAGA thought he was," Perez Hilton remarked.

According to The Guardian, U.S. President Donald Trump is currently focused on his federal crackdown. After deploying the National Guard to the streets of Washington, D.C., three additional states, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio, have announced plans to send hundreds of troops to the capital in the coming days.

As the November 2026 midterms approach, his administration also faces growing scrutiny over its handling of the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on s*x trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide by New York City’s medical examiner. Yet his death continues to fuel widespread speculation and conspiracy theories to this day.

