Michael Knowles slams new RadarOnline exclusive report about Jeffrey Epstein being an FBI informant, claims it was “already reported 7 years ago”

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles has dismissed a recent RadarOnline report claiming to reveal "bombshell" documents proving Jeffrey Epstein worked as an FBI informant. The report, published on August 5, 2025, alleges that Epstein was not just protected by authorities but also actively collaborated with federal law enforcement, a claim Knowles argued was already public years ago.

Ad

According to RadarOnline, an FBI document from 2008, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case, notes that Jeffrey Epstein "provided information to the FBI as agreed upon" in exchange for leniency on his 2007 plea deal. The alleged document notes that "no federal prosecution" would occur unless Epstein violated his agreement with prosecutors in Florida.

The report cites an anonymous intelligence source who said Epstein was a “puppet, informant and spy for the FBI," giving new life to conspiracy theories suggesting his relationships with law enforcement and high-profile, influential people.

Ad

Trending

During an August 7 episode of his podcast, Michael Knowles criticized the "groundbreaking" report on his show, saying,

"This bombshell, explosive, exclusive document from Radar Online was already reported in 2018. It was already reported 7 years ago."

Ad

Michael Knowles dismisses "new" Jeffrey Epstein-FBI connection

Michael Knowles referenced former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta's 2019 remarks. Acosta, then a U.S. attorney handling Jeffrey Epstein’s case, claimed he was told that the late financier "belonged to intelligence" and to "leave it alone."

RadarOnline cited a source as saying,

"The real reason the FBI has been stonewalling for years is because these files blow up the official story. Epstein wasn't just evading justice – he was helping them."

Ad

Knowles pointed out that this narrative was always suspicious, if not outright confirmed.

"Duh. You think a guy was operating a secret pedo s*x island with the richest, most powerful people in the world, and then he was prosecuted, but he got totally off the hook, and he wasn't working with the government? Give me a break. Of course he was," he said.

Ad

While Knowles agreed that Jeffrey Epstein likely worked with law enforcement, he questioned whether the late financier was working with intelligence agencies before his 2007 arrest. He stated,

"The question I have is, was he working for or with anyone before the prosecution?...Was he, as is being alleged, working for the Mossad? Was he working for, I don't know, MI6? Was he working for the CIA? Was he working for organized crime? Was he, or it is entirely possible that he was just running his own kind of thing, running his own little criminal enterprise."

The report revived longstanding theories about Epstein's supposed connections to intelligence agencies like the CIA or Mossad, based on his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father, Robert Maxwell, allegedly had ties to intelligence services. However, Knowles stated that without new evidence, it is still just speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More