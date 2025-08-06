"Lying sack of s*it" - Martina Navratilova can't control her anger after Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly makes bold claim about Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova has lambasted Ghislaine Maxwell's bold claim that she never witnessed Donald Trump engage in any concerning behaviour in her presence. Navratilova referred to Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, as a "lying sack of s*it" in response to a social media post outlining the content of the convicted sex offender's interview with the US Department of Justice.
Maxwell, who is currently serving a prison term for recruiting and grooming minors for sex, reportedly made the above statement while speaking to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month.
US President Donald Trump has been under increasing pressure to disclose details relating to the investigation into the activities of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Martina Navratilova was reacting to an X user's contention that Ghislaine Maxwell's statement about Trump was part of a quid pro quo with a prediction that the US President would pardon the former British socialite at some point in the future.
According to reports, the Trump administration is considering making the transcript of the interview between Maxwell and the Department of Justice public.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced and jailed in 2022, was recently moved to a minimum security federal prison camp in Texas from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.
Martina Navratilova defends Barack Obama after basketball coach accuses former President of dividing country
Martina Navratilova recently defended Barack Obama after Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl blamed the former US President for dividing the country and making everything "black and white."
Pearl opined that Obama focused more on the obstacles that Black sportsmen encountered while he himself taught his players differently.
"I thought that rather than uniting us as a country, he (Obama) divided us. Everything was black and white. Everything was about the obstacles that were against my players from being successful. I'm trying to teach my guys ‘I don’t want you to work at Subway - I want you to own five of them.' I think in many ways, Barack Obama told a different story," Pearl said on the Don't@Me show on Outkick.
Navratilova, however, was unimpressed with Pearl's observations, saying racists needed to stop being racist while also drawing a parallel with rape victims themselves being blamed by men saying they were asking for it.
"This kind of logic is no different from men saying the woman who was raped asked for it because she wore a skirt. Racists need to stop being racist, black people cannot do that for them," the 9-time Wimbledon champion wrote on X.
Martina Navratilova, who moved to the United States from communist Czechoslovakia as a teenager and retired from tennis at the age of 49 in 2006, remains fervently active on social media.