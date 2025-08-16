"Donald Trump only cares about himself" - Martina Navratilova makes frustration clear about president's reported involvement with Jeffrey Epstein

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova share her thoughts on US President Donald Trump's alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, a known child sex offender, who commited suicide shortly after his arrest, on August 10, 2019.Navratilova, who has sounded critical over Trump's second term at the Oval Office, talked about the controversial Epstein files, accusing the current president of deliberately withholding the full release of documents related to Epstein. Navratilova wrote on X:&quot;If Trump didn’t show in the Epstein files in a really bad way (rapes, pedophilia), he would have released them long ago, no matter who else goes down. He only cares and will ever care about himself. But because it’s clear what he has done, we won’t see them if Trump can help it.&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKIf trump didn’t show in the Epstein files in a really bad way (rapes, pedophilia), he would have released them long ago, no matter who else goes down. He only cares and will ever care about himself. But because it’s clear what he has done, we won’t see them if trump can help itThe 18-time Grand Slam singles champion also pushed back on Trump's supporters, trying to take a shot at former US President Joe Biden. Navratilova said it is an attempt to deflect criticism by pointing fingers at others.&quot;Really funny to see all the MAGA spewing 'what about Biden' when I talk about Trump's failure to release the Epstein files, whatever they might contain,&quot; Navratilova added in a separate tweet. &quot;You all know why Trump is not releasing them, he has all the power. Democrats are all for it, regardless of who is in them!&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKReally funny to see all the MAGA spewing “what about Biden” when I talk about trumps failure to release the Epstein files, whatever they might contain. You all know why trump is not releasing them, he has all the power. Democrats are all for it, regardless of who is in them!This is not the first time Martina Navratilova has spoken out about Trump's alleged connection with Epstein. In the past as well, she has thrown dirt over this controversial connection.Not the first time Martina Navratilova has slammed Donald Trump over Epstein File controversiesEarlier this month, tennis legend Martina Navratilova took a sarcastic dig at Donald Trump, sharing a report from Bloomberg which stated that Trump’s name was redacted from over 100,000 FBI-held documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.&quot;See??? Trump barely knew the guy!!!!&quot; she wrote on X.Trump blamed FBI officials like James Comey and Merrick Garland for allegedly placing his name in the Epstein files as part of a Democratic-led smear.&quot;I haven't been overly interested in it,&quot; Trump said in a statement. &quot;It's a hoax that's been built up by those, way beyond proportion. Those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden. Those files were run for four years by those people.&quot;However, Martina Navratilova made her thoughts clear and said that Trump is feeling &quot;scared&quot; over the issue.