"Absolutely CRAZY, y'all!!": Perez Hilton reacts after Sia's estranged husband files for "insane" monthly spousal support: Amount revealed 

In March this year, Australian songwriter Sia filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Daniel Bernad. The divorce came two years after they tied the knot in May 2023. Reports have now emerged stating that the singer’s ex, a radiation oncologist, has sought more than $250,000 per month in spousal support amid the ongoing divorce.Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton commented on the development in his October 14 blog. Giving his reaction, the blogger wrote,&quot;This is absolutely CRAZY, y’all!!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKSia's Ex Requests The Most INSANE Monthly Spousal Support We've Heard Yet -- To Maintain 'Upper-Class Lifestyle'! 🔗Citing the legal documents obtained by People, Hilton noted that Bernad was &quot;requesting tons of spousal support&quot; following the split. The Snowman's artist's estranged husband filed legal documents in the Los Angeles court, seeking $250,856 per month. In addition, Bernad requested that the court order the Cheap Thrills singer to pay $300,000 in legal fees and $200,000 for forensic accounting costs.Perez Hilton discusses why Sia's estranged husband Daniel Bernad asked for &quot;a huge sum of money&quot;In his Tuesday blog, the celebrity influencer further explained why Daniel Bernad had sought &quot;such a huge sum of money.&quot; He shared that Bernad claimed that he left his practice as a physician back in 2021 to devote his time to a joint ketamine treatment clinic, which he opened with Sia. In 2022, they started Modern Medicine together.Daniel Bernad added that due to the change in career trajectory, his license had expired. The estranged husband of the Unstoppable songstress stated in the documents that the Never Give Up singer stopped the funding to their joint venture in March 2025. Further in the legal filing, Bernad mentioned his &quot;living expenses,&quot; and noted that he was dependent on the singer.&quot;Orders are necessary at this time because I am financially dependent on Sia, the breadwinner in our marriage. I have no income and Sia has ceased all funding for Modern Medicine. Sia has the ability to pay me spousal support to maintain our financial status quo.&quot; Bernad stated in legal documents.He continued,&quot;[I] will need to complete several years of training and pass several rigorous exams before I can renew my certification and practice radiation oncology again.&quot;The blogger reported that the Grammy-nominated singer covered Bernad's hotel expenses through July this year. However, Bernad also demanded $100,000 to cover the lease payment for his current home, where he moved after leaving the hotel. The singer refused to pay the sum. Reacting to this, Hilton wrote,&quot;Damn… He’s after a lot of money — and just so he can continue living the life of a celebrity?! Wild!&quot;Earlier in March, Perez Hilton covered the divorce of the Dance Alone singer in his blog.Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKSia Divorcing From New Husband Already -- And Reveals She Secretly Welcomed 3rd Child! With QUITE A Name! 🔗The podcaster shared that the divorce filing documents revealed that the former couple welcomed a son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, in March 2024. The singer sought the physical custody of the baby while agreeing to visitation for Bernad.At the time, Perez Hilton expressed his sympathy to the Elastic Heart singer and wrote,&quot;We’re saddened to see another marriage come to an end for Sia, but we hope she finds her happiness!&quot;According to People, Sia and Daniel Bernad tied the knot in May 2023 in an intimate ceremony. The couple had been legally married months earlier. Two years after exchanging the vows, the singer filed for divorce, citing &quot;irreconcilable differences&quot; in March this year. In her filing, the singer requested that the court not grant spousal support to her estranged husband.