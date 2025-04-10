"Unexpected trio but it makes perfect sense somehow"—Netizens react to Ed Sheeran revealing his top three favorite films on Call Her Daddy

On April 9, Ed Sheeran appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where he listed out his top three movies of all time. When podcast host Alex Cooper asked Sheeran about his hobbies outside of music, the singer replied that his "main hobby outside of music is movies."
Sheeran then named his top three favorite films: Goodfellas, Cool Runnings, and Love Actually.
Netizens took to X to express their sentiments about this list and applauded his varied taste in both music and movies.
"Unexpected trio but it makes perfect sense somehow," one fan commented.
"This list makes no sense and that's exactly why its perfect," another X user commented.
"Just when I thought Ed Sheeran was a one-trick pony, he drops a list that’s all over the place. Goodfellas and Love Actually? Talk about a cinematic rollercoaster. It’s like he’s trying to cover every mood—gangster vibes to holiday feels.🎭 " a user remarked.
"ed’s list got everything from mafia classics to feel good vibes and romcoms man’s got range even in his movie taste," another user added.
"Ed Sheeran’s movie taste is as diverse as his music," another fan declared.
Some users seemed to disagree with Sheeran's taste.
"Oof…terrible taste all around (except for cool runnings)," one user said.
"Among these my only favourite is Goodfellas...I think Ed Sheeran doesn't have a taste for movies, he should enjoy his music." another netizen added.
Ed Sheeran's upcoming album Play
In an interview with Heart, Sheeran said he would be collaborating with singer Arjit Singh on his upcoming album Play, set to be released in 2025. During his interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Sheeran promised fans that he would release music every two to three weeks until his album came out.
Sheeran debuted his single Azizam in a surprise performance on the streets of New Orleans on March 15, before officially releasing it on platforms on April 4. The singer also performed his song Old Phone on March 27 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which is yet to be released.
Ed Sheeran's friendship with Taylor Swift
During his time on the podcast, Ed Sheeran opened up about his long-standing friendship with Taylor Swift. Sheeran told Call Me Daddy listeners that he was present with Swift during her Red Tour (March 2013–June 2014), stating that he "literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months".
Sheeran added that their bond was still strong, mentioning that the duo saw each other about four times a year.
"I probably see her like four times a year and we do what I said — like instead of catching up the whole time, we have a proper sit-down, six-hour catchups and I think that's a really nice way to do it," he said.
Ed Sheeran's upcoming album Play is set to release in late 2025.