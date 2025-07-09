“We won an Emmy!” — Alex Cooper shares she won an Emmy with Lauren McMullen for their Peacock Olympics coverage

Alex Cooper recently brought her "best friend" and the producer of Call Her Daddy on her podcast. In the July 9 episode, Alex Cooper talked about her friendship with Lauren and their subsequent working relationship. In the Hulu docuseries, Call Her Alex, Copper revealed more details about Lauren.

In the latest podcast episode, Alex Cooper took questions from her fans. One of the questions was about their "coolest experience" of working together. In response, Lauren replied that they had worked at the Olympics together and recalled that they won an Emmy for their work. Alex also chimed in while agreeing with Lauren.

"The Olympics were insane. Like, I think, especially with our sports background, I think the two of us getting to go and produce a show for Peacock and it was so much f*ck*ng work... We won an Emmy! Wait, I forgot. Did we never tell anyone that?... Lauren and I are both going to have Emmys in our offices," Alex Copper said.

Cooper further said that their stint at Olympics coverage was demanding; however, it was also "rewarding."

"It was so much work, but it was really rewarding. And I think I'm really proud of us because trying a new format, doing live, it was. Yeah, the Olympics was pretty f*cki*g cool. Okay," Alex added.

NBC signed Alex Cooper in 2024 to cover the Paris Olympics in a show called Watch with Alex Cooper. The show was streamed on Peacock for two weeks, during which Cooper did live streaming with guests from the sports domain.

Alex Cooper revealed how she and Lauren ended up working together

In the 52-minute-long episode, Cooper talked about many experiences with the producer of Call Her Daddy. Cooper said that she and Lauren have been best friends since childhood.

"Lauren and I have been childhood best friends since we were about 6 years old. Lauren and I have been best friends, and we have grown up together. We played soccer together. We made movies together. We didn't go to the same high school or college, but we've been best friends our whole lives," Cooper said.

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper shared that she reconnected with Lauren in 2020 during the pandemic, when both were struggling. Cooper invited Lauren to move in with her at the time.

"And in 2020, when I was producing and editing and hosting Call Her Daddy on my own, it was the pandemic, and I was by myself living in New York... I think I was really struggling... Lauren happened to be going through a breakup at this time. And Lauren was trying to figure out her next move... And I remember saying, Lauren, just move into my apartment with me," Cooper said.

Lauren recalled that it was the time she was offered a remote job to teach neuroscience to high schoolers in New Jersey while she was staying with Alex in California. She added that she would finish her work for the day by 1 pm, and it was lockdown, so she had nothing else to do.

This was the time when she showed her interest in making Call Her Daddy in her spare time. Alex added that this involvement of Lauren in her podcast "rebirthed" their relationship.

"We fell in love with two things at a very young age. Soccer and making movies and music videos. And that was our genuine passion. And so you getting to come back into that world, I think, was so exciting for both of us because it also kind of rebirthed a part of our relationship that we had lost in a way," Alex Cooper said.

As a producer of Call Her Daddy, Lauren's role entails researching, crafting questions for interviews, booking, and scheduling, among other tasks. She plays a key role in the successful running of the podcast.

