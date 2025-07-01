"Weekend fling or something more serious?": Perez Hilton reacts as clip of Harry Styles kissing someone at Glastonbury Festival goes viral

In the latest blog post uploaded on Perez Hilton's self-titled website, the American columnist and blogger shared insights on Harry Styles' appearance at Worthy Farm for the Glastonbury music festival on Saturday, June 28.

In his article titled Fans Are Crashing Out Over Harry Styles Kissing A Mystery Woman At Glastonbury, Hilton cited a report from The Sun. The report alleged that the Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted dancing and sharing a kiss with a curly-haired woman in the VIP area.

Perez Hilton also shared the blog link from his self-titled website on X.

"Just a weekend fling or something more serious? #HarryStyles," he captioned the X post.

According to Perez, the outlet also reported that the mystery woman Harry Styles kissed at the festival appeared shortly after arriving around 1:45 am with his friends at the VIP section.

He claimed that Harry's fans had been speculating that the woman could be singer Olivia Dean. However, he cited that a source told the Daily Mail that they are just friends.

"For months now, fans have speculated there’s something between them, but a source told DailyMail.com last summer that they’re just friends. But is that still true? Was this her?" Hilton stated.

Hilton also claimed that some of the As It Was singer's fans are upset after he was spotted with the unidentified woman.

"Directioners aren’t exactly taking it well," Perez Hilton remarked.

It is important to note that neither Harry nor the woman has made any comments about their alleged connection.

Did Harry Styles perform at the 2025 Glastonbury music festival?

Harry Styles attended the Glastonbury music festival with friends, including music producer Kid Harpoon. The festival went on for 5 days; however, he was not among the artists who lined up to perform at the festival.

Among the performers were Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, and Lewis Capaldi, who made a comeback at the music festival after leaving the show in 2023, due to challenges related to Tourette's syndrome, affecting his vocal cords, per the BBC.

As reported by The Standard, an eyewitness stated that Styles tried to go "as incognito as possible" at the music festival. The report stated that he was hoping to enjoy it without drawing attention.

"He was sporting big shades and drinking backstage with pals. He’s been spending lots of time in Berlin at Berghain, getting plenty of practice at late nights at Glasto," another source told the outlet.

Louis Tomlinson, Harry's former bandmate from One Direction, was also spotted at the festival with his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Harry Styles released his latest album Harry's House in 2022, featuring hits like As It Was and Matilda. His most recent tour, Love on Tour, began on September 4, 2021, in support of both his albums Fine Line (2019) and Harry's House (2022).

The tour, which started on September 4, 2021, grossed approximately $617.3. Spanning 169 shows worldwide, the show sold more than 5 million tickets, concluding in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in 2023.

As of now, no details on the upcoming tours have been announced, and Harry's official website confirms that there are "no upcoming events."

