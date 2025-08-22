"What a great man": Piers Morgan pays tribute to late Judge Frank Caprio, shares heartwarming thread showing "why he was loved by so many"

Judge Frank Caprio passed away on August 20, 2025, after battling pancreatic cancer. In the wake of his demise, tributes poured in from people across the internet, including from podcaster and journalist Piers Morgan.On August 21, Morgan re-posted a thread on X (formerly Twitter) comprising different courtroom moments of Judge Caprio. Piers Morgan wrote in the caption:&quot;What a great man he was. RIP Judge Frank. 🙏&quot;Piers Morgan @piersmorganLINKWhat a great man he was. RIP Judge Frank. 🙏The thread shared by Morgan, which stated &quot;why he [Judge Caprio] was loved by so many,&quot; comprised many clips of Frank, in which the former chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court could be spotted deciding cases using his compassion.In one of the clips, Judge Caprio dismissed a case of a 96-year-old man who had to drive to take his handicapped son for blood work, without imposing a fine. In another clip shared in the August 20 thread, Frank Caprio dismissed the minor charges against a veteran after thanking him for his service to the nation.The thread consists of several other viral clips of Frank Caprio wherein the judge's empathy and kindness can be witnessed.Earlier on August 20, another podcaster, Megyn Kelly, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late judge.&quot;God Rest His Soul - Judge Frank Caprio (who was just on the show 2 weeks ago). Honored I got to meet &amp; learn from him, love to his family &amp; fans,&quot; Kelly wrote.In her post, Kelly also attached a clip from her recent podcast in which she interviewed Frank Caprio.What did Judge Frank Caprio say in his last video? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJudge Caprio revealed his pancreatic cancer in December 2023 and asked people to pray for him. Again, a day before his death, a video of Caprio recorded from his hospital bed was shared on his Instagram account. In the video, the judge could be heard saying:&quot;Last year, I asked you to pray for me, and it's very obvious that you did because I came through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I've had a setback and I'm back in the hospital now, and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more,&quot; Caprio said.Further in the video, Judge Caprio added that he was a &quot;great believer in prayers&quot; and asked his well-wishers to remember him.A day later, on August 20, Judge Caprio's family shared a note on Instagram confirming his death. Later, in another video message shared by his son, David Caprio, he thanked people for their support. On August 21, the Caprio family posted a carousel of pictures depicting some memorable moments of Frank Caprio's life.&quot;On behalf of our entire family, thank you for honoring his memory and for reminding us that his life’s work continues to inspire kindness in others. Knowing that he touched so many lives is the greatest comfort we could hope for,&quot; the post read.Frank Caprio served as a judge at the Providence Municipal Court from 1985 to 2023. People would call him the &quot;nicest judge&quot; for his empathetic way of dealing with cases. He rose to fame from his courtroom show Caught in Providence, which started airing in 2000.In an August 22 Instagram video, David Caprio announced that his father's funeral services are scheduled on August 28 and 29 in Providence, Rhode Island.Read more: What did Bryan Kohberger do? Perez Hilton reacts after Idaho murderer files sexual harassment complaint from prison