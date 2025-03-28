What is Josh Radnor's net worth in 2025? How I Met Your Mother star reveals his favorite line from the show that became his corporation's name

On the March 27, 2025, episode of the How We Made Your Mother podcast, Josh Radnor revealed his favorite How I Met Your Mother line: "People will dance," which later became his corporation's name. He shared this during a rapid-fire Q&A segment.

Josh Radnor, whose current net worth is estimated to be $30 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), played Ted Mosby throughout the nine seasons of the hit sitcom. During his How We Made Your Mother podcast, Radnor shared that his favorite lines were from the show's pilot episode when Ted and Yasmine were talking to each other.

During their conversation, Ted stated that he didn't "sit around all day fantasizing about" his "wedding.” But then, in a comedic twist, Ted immediately launched into a detailed vision of his dream wedding.

"And then he goes into this whole very specific fantasy about his wedding which he ends with band, no DJ", Radnor said.

At this point, Josh Radnor's character, Ted Mosby, first used the phrase “People will dance" to explain how situations pan out spontaneously and not everything can be controlled. This short phrase resonated so deeply with Radnor that it became a "shorthand" in his life". He later named his cooperation "People will dance" after his favourite "mantra".

"And I named my cooperation people will dance. Like, it really became this mantra...Yes, for me, the phrase "People will Dance" is that it's still that in my head, people are going to have a good time. You don't have to micromanage every last bit of life", Radnor explained.

During the podcast, Josh Radnor also hinted that if he were ever to get a tattoo, it would be this very line.

"I suppose if I was getting a phrase from How I Met Your Mother tattooed… it would probably be ‘People will dance'", Radnor added.

Josh Radnor shares what he got to take home from the sets of How I Met Your Mother

The New Yorker's David Remnick Hosts White House Correspondents' Dinner Weekend Pre-Party - Source: Getty

In an article published on February 28, 2025, by People magazine, Josh Radnor shared that he got to take home the ultimate keepsake from the sets of How I Met Your Mother.

"I got the blue French horn", said the 50-year-old actor.

The popular sitcom, How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), which aired on CBS from 2005 to 2014, followed the lives of Ted Mosby (Radnor) and his close-knit group of friends in New York City. The series became a cultural phenomenon, blending humor with heartfelt storytelling.

One of the most enduring symbols from the show was the blue French horn, introduced in the very first episode when Ted stole it for Robin (Cobie Smulders) after she admired it on their date. Throughout the series, the blue French horn represented Ted and Robin’s complicated love story, reappearing at key moments in their relationship, symbolizing grand romantic gestures and second chances.

According to the aforementioned article, Radnor stated that he was "nervous about someone breaking and stealing it". But it was the only item he took from the set since he believed it was the perfect memento.

“That's all you need, right? Why get greedy? I got that", Radnor added.

Apart from co-hosting How We Made Your Mother with series co-creator Craig Thomas, Radnor is set to host an upcoming series titled The People of the Book: Jewish Stories that Inspire Us, scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2025.

