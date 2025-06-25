What did Liver King say while challenging Joe Rogan? Former arrested for allegedly threatening the podcast icon

On June 24, 2025, social media influencer Brian Johnson, also known as Liver King, was arrested in Austin, Texas, for making a "terroristic threat", a Class B misdemeanor, as reported by KXAN. The Austin Police Department booked him into the Travis County Jail.

The arrest came after Johnson uploaded a series of Instagram posts on June 24 challenging Joe Rogan for a fight, including a video in which he held guns in both hands, wearing a wolf-head cap. However, it has not been confirmed whether Joe was the reason for his arrest.

"Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready," Brian said in a video challenging Rogan.

Johnson continued calling out Rogan in a series of Instagram Stories, while also documenting his trip to Austin.

"Hey, Joe Rogan, we’re taking a quick pit stop to grab a couple of treats. That’s how we do it here. Welcome to Texas," Liver King stated in one video.

In another video, he said he's in "fight mode," adding,

"I’m in kind of a fight mode, and I’m thinking I might have a double-shot energy drink, maybe. That’s what I’m thinking. What would you drink?"

Liver King posted a series of clips featuring his arrest

In a series of Instagram posts uploaded on June 24, 2025, the 47-year-old influencer documented his arrest from getting ready to the moment he was placed in the cop car. In the first video, Brian is seen hurrying around his room, visibly agitated.

As he gets dressed, he is heard repeatedly instructing his cameraman to record "everything and anything." He also brought up fighting Joe Rogan. During the video, his cameraman stopped him from putting a knife in his pocket. After a while, two individuals apparently from the police department enter the room.

However, Liver King asked them for more time.

"Can I have 12 minutes to just finish my actual sh*t. I did four coffee enemas this morning; my intestines don't work like yours," Liver King stated.

In the second video, he is seen sipping on coffee while continuing to call out Joe Rogan. The last video shows him getting into the back of a cop car. These videos also reveal boxes of Rogan's merchandise in Brian's house, including a black box with the Joe Rogan Experience podcast logo.

Brian Johnson, 47, married Bozena "Barbara" Johnson, also known as the Liver Queen, four months after they met in 2004 while snowboarding. The couple shares two sons.

