During the latest episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro critiqued several celebrity outfits from Coachella 2025, including that of Paris Hilton. Further, on April 15, the X account of The Ben Shapiro Show shared a clip from the episode, along with the caption:

Ad

"What goes on at Coachella that they need to be wearing THESE outfits?!”

The Ben Shapiro Show's tweet (Image via X/@BenShapiroShow)

In this clip, Shapiro talked about American media personality and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, who he said resembled a “h*oker" in her Coachella outfit.

Ad

Trending

"So Paris Hilton showed up um as apparently a h*oker. She was wearing a very Paris Hilton outfit. It appears to be that she got trapped in some sort of netting," he remarked.

Ad

According to a People magazine article dated April 14, 2025, Hilton attended Coachella wearing a catsuit with bold cutouts that revealed her arms, legs, sides, and stomach. Hilton completed the look with chunky black boots, silver star earrings, and colorful butterfly clips securing her signature long blonde hair.

During The Ben Shapiro Show podcast episode, the host ridiculed Hilton's outfit choice, comparing it to a mishap that happened in a "children's fun zone."

Ad

"She was, you know... at one of those children's fun zones where you're jumping on a trampoline, and she accidentally just bounced directly into the netting, and then was stuck there for a while. They had to cut her free, but unfortunately, she's still tied up in it," he remarked.

Continuing his critique, Shapiro stated that Hilton also seemed to be carrying "some sort of angel wings or something."

Ad

"I don’t know. She’s got some sort of white thing that she’s carrying around, and she’s wearing the Hamburglar’s mask as well," he added.

Paris Hilton wears a custom catsuit to Coachella, supports designer impacted by LA fires

Ad

On Sunday, April 13, Paris Hilton took to Instagram to showcase her Coachella day 2 outfit—a skin-baring black catsuit designed by Hana O’Connor, a small business owner who lost her storefront during the devastating LA fires earlier this year, as reported by People magazine.

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Hilton highlighted her connection to O’Connor, noting that the designer was one of the 50 women supported by her nonprofit initiative.

"Hana O’Connor is one of 50 incredible women who received a grant through my nonprofit @11.11media Impact and @GoFundMe after the LA fires destroyed her small biz," Hilton wrote in the caption.

Ad

She further added:

“What started as support for 11 women turned into over $1 MILLION in grants to help 50 women-owned businesses rebuild and thrive. Hana’s a rave queen with serious vision, and I’m so proud to wear her design in the desert. This is what #SlivingForSmallBiz is all about—empowering women, celebrating creativity, and showing up for each other."

Ad

According to the People article, Hilton’s involvement in helping the LA fire survivors stemmed from a personal incident. Hilton reportedly lost her Malibu home to the LA wildfires in January. Since then, she has volunteered at animal shelters and auctioned her iconic Y2K fashion pieces to raise funds for wildfire recovery efforts.

Paris Hilton is currently focused on several ventures, including her company 11:11 Media. She's also actively engaged in philanthropy, music, and the launch of her new skincare brand, Parívie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More