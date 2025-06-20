What role will Nakoa-Wolf Momoa play in Dune 3? Perez Hilton claims "nepotism" is why Jason Momoa's son landed the role

Actor Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet’s 16-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa has booked his feature film debut with Dune 3, becoming part of one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of the decade. Nakoa-Wolf is set to play Leto II, one of the twin offspring of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, and Chani, played by Zendaya.

With many fans excited about the movie’s future, Nakoa-Wolf’s casting has also brought in a wave of criticism. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton commented on the casting via a post on X.

“Tale as old as time. Nepotism!” Hilton wrote on X.

In his blog, Hilton pointed out that Nakoa-Wolf’s father, Jason Momoa, is not only a "big-name" actor but is already a part of the Dune franchise, playing the character Duncan Idaho. Hilton also pointed out that Nakoa-Wolf’s mother is actress Lisa Bonet, who is best known for her work on The Cosby Show, among other high-profile projects. Nakoa-Wolf is also a half-sibling to The Batman and Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz, another well-known name in showbiz.

“This is kind of the epitome of nepotism as Nakoa-Wolf’s dad isn’t just a big-name actor but is already in the film franchise!” Perez Hilton wrote in his blog.

Jason Momoa will also return to the franchise as Duncan Idaho, a fan favorite character who was resurrected as a “ghola” clone in the books. The third installment will see Denis Villeneuve returning to direct, and further extending the director’s adaptation of Herbert’s landmark sci-fi novels.

A look into Jason Momoa’s relationship with his son Nakoa-Wolf and what to expect from Dune 3

Aquaman and Dune actor Jason Momoa shares two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf, with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The couple finalized their divorce in January 2024.

According to People magazine, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha has been nicknamed “Wolfie.” His name was reportedly created based on the stormy night he was born, and using elements from the Hawaiian language and tradition.

In a November 2020 interview with InStyle, Jason Momoa opened up about his experiences with parenting.

"I didn't know what it takes to be a dad.. And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open." Momoa stated.

Nakoa-Wolf hasn't been seen on screen yet, so people are anticipating seeing how he will tackle portraying Leto II, a figure that is deeply complex both philosophically and narratively in Herbert's novel.

He will also be joined by actress Ida Brooke, who will play Ghanima, Leto II’s twin sister. Brooke was previously seen in AppleTV+’s Silo and The Primrose Railway Children.

Dune 3, reportedly an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah, will delve into the political and philosophical consequences of Paul Atreides’s time as Emperor Muad’Dib, a story that takes place 12 years after the events in Dune: Part Two.

