What is swatting? InfoWars host Chase Geiser claims he was swatted TWICE outside his home hours after Jamie White was killed

InfoWars host Chase Geiser has claimed that he was swatted twice by the police within days of the murder of his colleague, Jamie White. The latter was a journalist for InfoWars and was fatally shot outside his home in Austin, Texas, late on Sunday night, March 9, 2025.

Cambridge Dictionary describes 'swatting' as:

"The action of making a false report of a serious emergency so that a SWAT team (= a group of officers trained to deal with dangerous situations) will go to a person's home, by someone who wants to frighten, upset, or cause problems for that person."

On March 11, Chase Geiser posted on X, sharing the first instance of him getting swatted by the authorities.

The next day, he was allegedly swatted again "just before 2 am."

"6 to 8 police officers used a PA system to call me by name and order me to walk out of my house. / I was handcuffed in the middle of the street, presumably at gunpoint though I couldn't tell because of the light being shined on my face."

Thereafter, a handcuffed Geiser was allegedly taken to his wife inside the house. He was told the cops had received an anonymous call from a person pretending to be him and threatening to kill his own family.

Exploring details of InfoWars journalist Jamie White's fatal shooting

Alex Jones Speaks To The Media Outside The Sandy Hook Trial In Waterbury, Connecticut (Image via Getty)

InfoWars journalist Jamie White was fatally shot on Sunday night, merely hours before Chase Geiser's first swatting incident. White's family confirmed that the 36-year-old succumbed to his injuries soon after being rushed to the hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 11, the Austin Police Department revealed that they responded to a call of a shooting at the Chandelier Apartments located at 2336 Douglas Street. Upon arrival, they discovered White lying on the ground in the parking lot with "obvious signs of trauma on his body."

According to APD's report, the InfoWars journalist was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead at 12:19 am on Monday. Detective Leah Ratliff, the APD spokeswoman, explained that their investigation was underway and the homicide detectives wouldn't be revealing information about suspects to the public.

"The initial investigation shows that White was shot and killed in the parking lot of the apartment complex in which he lived. The suspects then fled the scene. Detectives believe the suspects were possibly burglarizing White's vehicle, when he interrupted them," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Jamie White's sister, Kelly Kneale, claimed that she didn't believe it was a targeted attack. She also shared that her brother's car had been broken into once before. It happened when he was at his home in Ohio during Christmas.

"He was shot by a person or persons trying to break into his car for the second time," she theorized.

According to The Independent, InfoWars owner Alex Jones was the first person to report the news of White's death in a broadcast on Monday, March 10. Describing the 36-year-old as his "best reporter," Jones declared that he was "brutally murdered."

