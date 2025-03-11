What is InfoWars? Alex Jones pays tribute to his best writer, Jamie White in wake of recent tragedy

InfoWars reporter and writer Jamie White was “brutally murdered” on the night of March 9, founder Alex Jones announced on Monday. The tragedy took place in the 2300 block of Douglas Street in South Austin, a residential neighborhood in Texas. Authorities are now investigating the homicide.

Ad

In the wake of the incident, Alex Jones paid tribute to Jamie White during his show on March 10 calling him “our best writer.”

“The InfoWars family of yours and listeners of the world, [we’ve] got some really horrible news. There are a lot of really cool people that have worked at Infowars over the years, and one of the most amazing people was Jamie White. You know him as a great reporter and researcher,” Jones shared.

Ad

"We sent some people over this morning when he didn't answer the phone because he's always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom," Jones stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex explained that Jamie was “up here last night working late during the Sunday show and after it” adding that the deceased’s last post on X was a reply to Elon Musk. He then went on to share that White was “murdered last night outside of his home just a few miles away from our studios” and they were breaking the news after his close friends, family, and co-workers were all notified.

Ad

As per the official website,

"The #1 Independent news service in the world, battling globalism and promoting a pro-human future worldwide. Infowars is Tomorrow's News Today."

All you need to know about InfoWars in wake of Jamie White’s murder

When Alex Jones founded his InfoWars website in the late 1990s, he broadcasted alone from his home office and purchased the domain name for $9. Five years later in 2004, he expanded his business by renting a tiny office in South Austin and hiring two employees, as reported by CNN.

Ad

Later, in 2007, Alex Jones founded the company Free Speech Systems LLC to operate his growing businesses, including InfoWars. By 2010, Jones had over 60 employees and together they promoted conspiracy theories such as the ones surrounding 9/11 terror attacks, Oklahoma City bombing, Boston Marathon bombing, and Sandy Hook shooting, among others.

Jones’ bio claims he and Infowars are “seeking the truth and exposing the scientifically engineered lies of the globalists and their ultimate goal of enslaving humanity.”

Ad

As per AP News, InfoWars has to file for bankruptcy and issue retractions over the years following legal challenges. It has also made profits from direct sales of products such as videos, survivalist items, and branded merchandise. By the late 2010s, the website was primarily selling dietary supplements including Infowars Life Brain Force Plus and Infowars Life Super Male Vitality.

Ad

In 2018, Alex Jones and InfoWars were sued by Sandy Hook families. After four years of deliberation, Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy protection. In September 2024, a judge ordered liquidation of the parent company as well as InfoWars via an auction.

In November, it was reported that Global Tetrahedron, the company owning news satire website The Onion, has acquired the assets of InfoWars with plans to shut it down temporarily and relaunch it in 2025 as a satirical news website. However, Alex Jones restored it the next day after his lawyers argued irregularities in the auction.

Ad

Exploring Alex Jones’ statement in the aftermath of Jamie White’s demise

InfoWars employee Jamie White was killed in South Austin on Sunday night. While the details are awaited, Austin Police Department issued a statement that read that following midnight they responded to the incident and "found an adult male with obvious signs of trauma" at the scene.

He was soon transported to a hospital, where he later passed away. In a statement on Monday, InfoWars announced the news.

Ad

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza. We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice," the statement read.

Ad

It continued, "Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Jones too echoed similar sentiments and shared how when his people arrived at the scene, they saw yellow tapes and blood everywhere. Initially, the people were unsure about the identity of the victim, but soon they confirmed it was Jamie White.

According to the conspiracy theorist, cops responded within 2 minutes and took his now-late employee to the hospital, where he died 18 minutes after arrival. He praised the APD officials while pledging that White’s killer/s will be brought to justice alongside others who were murdered, r*ped, and mugged in recent times.

Jones mentioned that there are many writers, reporters, and researchers on InfoWars who were “good,” but they were “not as good as” Jamie White.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback