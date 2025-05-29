What is Taylor Swift's net worth in 2025? Perez Hilton says "it's the thought that counts" as Travis Kelce reportedly surprises her with $80k in gifts

Social media commentator Perez Hilton recently discussed the latest news about NFL star Travis Kelce reportedly spending $80k on expensive presents for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Reacting to this news, Hilton shared a post on X (linked to an article on his website), captioned:

"#TaylorSwift can afford everything money can buy, but it's the thought that counts!"

As per a report by the US Sun dated May 23, 2025, NFL star Travis Kelce and global pop icon Taylor Swift had recently been spending time apart, with the latter focusing on his intense training regimen. The report further highlighted that despite the physical distance between the couple, Kelce had not let it dampen his romantic gestures.

Referring to this US Sun article, Hilton reported that Travis Kelce got Taylor Swift "$80,000 worth of haute couture clothes and bags” as presents, "just in time for the summer." Notably, the singer's estimated net worth is $1.5 billion, according to Celebritynetworth.

An insider told the US Sun on Friday:

"He is a very generous man. He loves to see her smile when she receives gifts. They sometimes have a whole week or a bit more where they don’t see each other, so he sends her presents to make her smile. He got her those presents to also look nice for the warm days ahead, for spring and mostly for summer."

Hilton further reported that as per the insider information, as mentioned in the US Sun article, Travis Kelce always knew what to get Taylor Swift because he kept a list of gift ideas on his phone.

Perez Hilton details the gifts that Travis Kelce reportedly bought for his girlfriend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned article, Perez Hilton, citing The US Sun report, shed light on the lavish gifts that Travis Kelce reportedly purchased for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. According to the outlet, Kelce went all-out with a generous fashion spree across several big brands.

Hilton emphasized that Kelce had carefully curated a wardrobe for Swift that included an array of high-end designer items. The source further told the US Sun:

"He is always looking at new items to get her… dresses, miniskirts, coats, beach bags, jackets for cooler days—whether to go out or just for a stroll on the beach. They are looking forward to sunny days and time off together… They’re getting their summer outfits ready for the summer to come!"

Meanwhile, Hilton also detailed a long list of items that Travis Kelce had reportedly splurged on. As per the US Sun outlet, Kelce had purchased a $3,900 black Balenciaga slip dress and a mint green carry-all bag from Louis Vuitton—one of Swift’s favorite luxury labels. The NFL star also bought a striped polo dress, a $4,250 bomber jacket, a monogram silk dress, and a $5,200 Bella tote bag.

As per the report, Kelce also got several things from Prada like a printed georgette dress, a $6,100 fringed suede Galleria bag, a floral miniskirt, and a sleek black leather miniskirt. To complement the ensemble, Taylor Swift received a chic crochet tote.

Hilton further noted that Kelce had visited Hermès and splurged on a $9,850 reversible jacket with leather detailing, a twinset coat, a $2,500 beach bag, a silk caftan dress, and a denim dress with an anchor motif.

Referencing Swift’s recent entanglement in Blake Lively’s legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, Hilton observed the gifts’ timely arrival.

"Wow! Trav went all out! Taylor is a lucky lady! And after all the drama the singer’s dealt with lately because of former pal Blake Lively, these presents must have made her day!" he stated.

After her successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is spending time away from the spotlight.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, is currently preparing for the 2025 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, focusing on training and getting back in shape after the Super Bowl loss.

