"What?! This is why I keep getting sued" — DJ Akademiks gets shocked to learn that his net worth is predicted to be $1.4B by Google

A clip of DJ Akademiks' livestream has been going viral now. In it, he can be seen reacting to Google's prediction of his apparent net worth. On May 21, @AkademiksTV shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter. The video began with Akademiks searching for his net worth on Google, which was $1.4 billion. Noticing the hefty amount, Akademiks expressed shock. He went about saying:

Ad

"What?! This is why I keep getting sued. Oh my god, who did this? Oh my god! The last time they had me at like 30 million and I was like yo, y'all... keep getting me sued 1.4 billion... Time out y'all gotta stop. This is why I keep getting sued nah, I'm done. Uh-uh."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Akademiks continued urging someone to fix the digits, suggesting they were false. He even claimed that Google's AI must be broken. No updated information about DJ Akademiks' net worth is available online.

The podcaster had been active since 2012 and had developed a loyal fanbase and viewership, eventually making him wealthy. According to a March 2024 article by HotNewHipHop, a significant source of DJ Akademiks' income was YouTube, since he had millions of subscribers on his channel there.

Ad

Akademiks is known for sharing videos in which he opens up about trending topics related to hip-hop culture and celebrity interviews. While Akademiks reacted to Google's apparently shown net worth, the results vary for different users.

Exploring more about DJ Akademiks' career

Born in May 1991 in Jamaica, DJ Akademiks moved to the US along with his brother in 2001. His mother, however, had been living in the country for years before he arrived.

Ad

Ad

Akademiks received his bachelor's degree in biomathematics from Rutgers University (New Brunswick Campus). Until 2013, he was also the disc jockey for the Rutgers University radio station WRSU-FM.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, he created his first YouTube channel in October 2012 and discussed various trending topics in the hip-hop genre. In February 2015, he opened his channel King Akademiks, which primarily contained clips from his Twitch streams. It currently has over 900K subscribers.

In the same year, he opened another YouTube channel called Akademiks TV, where he posted clips from hip-hop videos. It currently has more than 2.8 million subscribers.

Ad

Over the years, he has become a notable name in hip-hop commentary. Last year, during the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, he seemingly took clear sides by supporting Drizzy.

Along with success, DJ Akademiks has also been involved in controversies. A significant one would be him being sued by Ziya Abashe last year for alleged r*pe and defamation. In May 2024, Tyrone Blackburn, Abashe's lawyer, spoke about the suit with USA Today and said:

Ad

"Litigation is always the last resort. After several unsuccessful attempts to resolve this case privately, Ms Abashe was left with no choice but to file. Mr. Allen’s hubris will be his downfall."

While much information about the podcaster is available on the Internet, no information about his net worth was found.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More