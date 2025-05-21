"Candace Owens is dangerous" — Perez Hilton "publicly" denounces podcaster, calls her "anti-woman," "anti-trans," "friend of Kanye West," and more

Media personality Perez Hilton recently publicly denounced conservative commentator Candace Owens, calling her "dangerous". On May 20, 2025, Hilton took to his YouTube channel to cite various incidents he believed painted Candace as "anti-woman", "anti-trans", etc.

Perez Hilton stated that he respected Owens in certain aspects, however, he believed a lot of her ideologies to be "dangerous". He said,

"I think she's a great communicator, she is compelling to watch...I often don't agree with her and her takes, but I follow her on IG. However, I need to publicly denounce her...and remind or inform everybody of who she is and what she does. Candace Owens is dangerous."

Perez Hilton's comments about Candace Owens explored

Perez Hilton claimed that Owens initially began her career as a political commentator and that she moved to covering show business this year, in an attempt to "hook unsuspecting women" and "pollute their brains".

According to Times Now, in January 2025, 17-year-old Solomon Henderson opened fire in Nashville's Antioch High School and injured several students and fatally shot 16-year-old Josselin Escante. Police found Henderson's alleged manifesto, where he wrote that Candace Owens inspired him "above all others".

Owens has since publicly commented on the incident on X, claiming it was an "obvious troll".

Hilton referenced this incident in his video, stating,

"There was a school shooter who literally name-checked Candace Owens. The school shooter literally said, 'I'm doing this because I'm inspired by Candace Owens'."

Perez highlighted how Owens is a supporter of Kanye West and excused his behavior. He said,

"Candace Owens is not just a friend of Kanye West, she is a co-signer of his behavior. Candace Owens refuses to denounce Kanye and his awfulness."

On September 10, 2024, The Independent reported that Candace Owens' YouTube channel was suspended for a week for violating hate speech rules by posting her 2022 interview with Kanye West, where he said “Jewish people control the media.”

Later, on May 5, 2025, Candace appeared on The Jason Lee Show and expressed her love and support for Kanye, saying he was misunderstood and forced to take medication.

Perez Hilton also referred to Owens as a "conspiracy theorist" who spread false narratives to generate attention. He accused Candace of being "anti-trans" and "anti-semitic", stating,

"She did this whole series, a fake, unsubstantiated, disprovable series about how the First Lady of France is secretly transgender, a transgender woman who was born a man. Not true. Not only is she very anti-trans and a conspiracy theorist, but she's also inflammatory anti-semitic."

As per CNN, in March 2024, Owens had terminated her contract with the media outlet The Daily Wire, owned by Ben Shapiro. The pair were embroiled in a public dispute on social media, where Owens was accused of criticizing Israel and being anti-semitic.

Additionally, Perez Hilton termed Owens as "anti-woman", citing her previous statements of disapproval of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices and mistrust in female pilots.

"Candace Owens is a woman who is anti-women...Candace Owens has said, 'If I'm on a plane and I see a female pilot, I think that that's a DEI hire.' Well, who does she think she is, then?" Hilton said.

Owens is yet to respond to Perez Hilton's statements.

