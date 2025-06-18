When did Candace Owens start her podcast? Exploring former Daily Wire employee's career as she celebrates one year of her channel

Candace Owens, the conservative commentator known for her polarizing views, recently marked the first anniversary of her independent podcast. In 2020, Owens became a host on The Daily Wire, a conservative media company formed by Ben Shapiro. Under Shapiro's company, she unveiled her podcast, The Candace Owens Show, in March 2021.

However, her time at The Daily Wire was cut short in March 2024 when she parted ways with the site in a scandal involving increasingly anti-Semitic rhetoric, including Holocaust distortion and conspiracy theories about Jewish influence.

A few months later, in June 2024, Candace Owens launched her independent podcast, Candace. On June 17, 2025, she celebrated one year of her solo podcast, thanking her audience for their support.

"This week marks one year of my independent podcast. Time has flown. Reflecting on the excitement and angst of going solo. The show has never been more successful and that is entirely thanks to the millions of you who listen every single day. Thank you so much for believing we could do it," she wrote on X.

Candace Owens' Political Shift: From Liberal Blogger to Conservative Commentator

Candace Owens’ path to success has been far from typical. According to the American Enterprise Institute, Owens described herself as a liberal a decade ago, when she was blogging critically about the Republican Tea Party.

However, following a public falling-out over a failed anti-cyberbullying platform in 2016, she underwent a swift political conversion, rebranding herself as Red Pill Black on YouTube.

Her videos, which downplayed white supremacy as a threat and mocked progressive movements, captured the attention of far-right figures like Alex Jones and Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA (TPUSA). By 2018, Owens had become a prominent MAGA advocate, championing her "Blexit" campaign to encourage Black voters to leave the Democratic Party.

Since leaving The Daily Wire, Owens has doubled down on extremist rhetoric. Her podcast and social media channels have become hubs for antisemitic tropes, including claims about a "Jewish cabal" in Hollywood and allegations linking Israel to the JFK assassination. She has also hosted controversial figures like the Tate brothers, who face human trafficking charges in Romania, and promoted debunked theories about pedophilia in Kabbalah.

Despite the backlash, Owens’ audience has grown. She has more than 4.3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 6 million followers on her X account.

Away from her life in the public eye, Owens maintains a lower profile as a mother of four in Tennessee. She rarely discusses her kids, but has spoken about the difficulty of being a mom in the media world.

