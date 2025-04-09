Which artists featured in Kendrick Lamar's Purple Hearts? Podcaster Cole Cuchna suggests Summer Walker's feature represents Whitney's exit in song

On April 8, Cole Cuchna, host of the Dissect Podcast, uploaded a video analysing Purple Hearts, the last song on Disc 1 of Kendrick Lamar's 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The song featured R&B singer Summer Walker and rapper Ghostface Killah.

Cuchna, who has scrutinized Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in various videos, claimed that Summer Walker's feature in Purple Hearts symbolized a time in Kendrick Lamar's life where his fiancée Whitney Alford temporarily left him.

According to the podcaster, Walker's verse allegedly delves into a woman who continues to love her former partner, despite his jealousy and stalking behaviour. Ultimately, she decides that she loves herself more than her partner and chooses to prioritize her own needs.

Cuchna further claimed that Summer "gives voice to the women who are forced to deal with the consequences of emotionally immature men". Cuchna also explored the possibility of Walker representing Whitney's perspective by stating,

"There's definitely a possibility that Summer's verse and her decision to leave a man she loves loosely represents Whitney's decision to leave Kendrick, prompting him to finally go to therapy and answer Whitney's call to stop tap dancing around his issues."

Ghostface Killah Teams Up with Kendrick Lamar on Purple Hearts

Ghostface Killah, esteemed member of the American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, collaborated with Kendrick Lamar in 2022 on his song Purple Hearts.

According to HipHopDX, on May 14, 2024, Ghostface sat down with Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds, hosts of the JuanEpstein podcast, to discuss his partnership with Lamar.

When asked which rappers encouraged him to improve his verses in the studio, Ghostface listed Drake, Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, and The LOX as top MCs who propelled him to perform at the highest level. He shared his thoughts about their 2022 collaboration with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers saying:

“They can really, really rhyme. That’s why when I did the record with Kendrick, it was like, ‘Okay’… I sat with it and was like — I sent him two verses. I sent him a ‘just in case’ one. Like, ‘N***a, if that don’t go, this one [will],"

Ghostface continued to appreciate Kendrick's talent, stating,

"He put his call in and it was like, ‘Yo, okay. This is one of them names.’ I ain’t take him lightly because his wordplay, his style, y’know what I mean? Now, I just gotta do what I feel.”

As per People, Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford have been engaged since 2015. The couple shares two children, Uzi and Enoch.

