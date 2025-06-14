Who is Casey Brown? Alex Cooper's former soccer assistant coach claims she has "no recollection" of the podcaster's alleged sexual harassment 

Casey Brown, Boston University's former assistant soccer coach, spoke about Alex Cooper's allegations of s*xual assault against BU's soccer head coach, Nancy Feldman. For the unversed, Cooper made these claims in Call Her Alex, a two-part docu-series that shares insights into her personal life and career.

According to Boston University's Athletic website, Brown earned her bachelor's degree from BU in 2010. She served as an assistant coach on Nancy Feldman's women's soccer staff from 2013 to 2016.

From 2020 to 2022, she served as the head soccer coach at the University of Pennsylvania for two seasons. She eventually returned to BU in April 2022 to become the head coach of the women's soccer team. However, she departed from the role in December 2024, after leading the team for 3 seasons.

During an interview with The Boston Globe published on June 13, Alex Cooper claimed that while she was recovering from mononucleosis, she was allegedly summoned to BU’s athletic complex by Nancy Feldman and Casey Brown. Cooper alleged that she was the only player from the team called to the meeting to explain how she contracted the illness and from whom she got it.

During the alleged meeting, Alex claimed that she once "locked eyes" with Brown, pleading for her help. However, Brown "did nothing about it," Cooper claimed, as reported by People Magazine.

However, in a statement to the same outlet, The Boston Globe, Brown alleged that she has "no recollection" of what the Call Her Daddy podcast host said. She claimed that her allegations are "completely false."

"But let me be absolutely clear: I would never ignore, dismiss or turn away from anyone — a player, a teammate, a friend, a family member — who sought my help in any capacity. As a coach, I understood the weight of my responsibility to protect my players and act accordingly," Casey added.

Alex Cooper opened up about Nancy Feldman allegedly s*xually harassing her

In Hulu's Call Her Alex, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, Alex Cooper expressed her gratitude for receiving a full tuition scholarship at Boston University. She said that she was most excited about having a female soccer coach.

"I was thrilled when she selected BU, and it was a female coach, and boy, that turned..the whole thing turned," Lauri Cooper, Alex's mother remarked.

In part 1 of the docu-series, Alex Cooper claimed that she had a normal relationship with Nancy Feldman in her freshman year. She added that when Nancy allegedly started paying "extra" attention to her, she assumed that it was possibly due to her strong performance.

However, everything "shifted" in her sophomore year when she allegedly noticed that her coach started to "fixate" on her. She claimed that the focus on her felt way more intense than what any other teammate received, as per Variety.

"And it was confusing, because the focus wasn’t like, 'You’re doing so well, let’s get you on the field. You’re going to be a starter.' It was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me," Alex Cooper continued.

Supporting Alex Cooper's claims, her soccer teammate, Alex Schlobohm, recalled a moment when the soccer team was reviewing game-play videos. During that instance, Nancy allegedly objectified Cooper by focusing on her appearance rather than her performance. Cooper further added that the videos were rewound every "five seconds," where Nancy would allegedly talk about her hair and body.

"There was a film session where Alex didn’t play a ton in the game, but for whatever reason, every minute that Alex played was highlighted during that film session. It was all based off of of her appearance, whereas I felt like when she made comments about other players, it was about their performance," Schlobohm said.

The 30-year-old podcaster also claimed another incident in which Feldman found out that a guy, Alex was seeing, had dropped her off on campus. Feldman later called her for a private meeting.

"She asks me, 'Did you have sex last night?' And I’m like, 'I’m sorry, what?' And she’s like, 'I don’t know if you should be sleeping off campus.' And I’m like, 'all of the other girls on my team sleep off campus.' I didn’t know what to do, and every time I tried to resist her, she would say, 'There could be consequences.' And there were," Cooper claimed.

Alex further claimed that her parents had fixed a meeting with the deans of the Boston University athletics department to report Nancy for s*xual harassment. However, the meeting reportedly lasted for only five minutes.

When Cooper expressed that she wanted to play her senior year but didn't want to play under Feldman, the officials allegedly told her that they wouldn't be firing Feldman. Ultimately, Cooper didn't end up playing in her senior year.

In an episode of Call Her Daddy, published on June 10, Cooper stated that she decided to talk about the alleged s*xual assault after a long time because "new information came to light." She claimed she found out other women who stepped onto the field had also endured the same harassment she did.

"I discovered that the abuse and trauma I had been subjected to at Boston University was still actively happening on that campus is 2025, a decade after I left, and I spoke directly with one of the victims," Alex Cooper said.

