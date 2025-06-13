Who is Nancy Feldman? Alex Cooper opens up on s*xual harassment allegations against former soccer coach in new docuseries

Podcaster Alex Cooper spoke publicly for the first time about alleged s*xual harassment by her former soccer coach at Boston University, Nancy Feldman. As per the People Magazine article, dated June 10, 2025, this revelation was made in Cooper’s new Hulu docuseries, Call Her Alex, which premiered the same day.

As per the outlet, Cooper played for Boston University’s women’s soccer team from 2013 to 2015. She reflected on her time under Feldman’s leadership in the docu-series. She initially described their relationship as "normal" during her freshman year. However, by her sophomore year, things changed.

"I started to notice her really starting to fixate on me way more than any other teammate of mine," she claimed.

Nancy Feldman was a revered figure in collegiate soccer, known for her decades-long career at Boston University(BU). Over 27 years, she built the women’s soccer program from a modest club-level team into a formidable Division I contender.

Alex Cooper further alleged there was a troubling side to Feldman’s interactions with her.

"It was confusing, because the focus wasn’t like, ‘You’re doing so well. Let’s get you on the field. You’re going to be a starter.’ [It] was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me," she claimed.

The docu-series also included testimonies from Cooper’s college roommate and teammate, Alex Schlobohm, who corroborated some of Cooper’s claims.

What Else Do We Know About Nancy Feldman?

Nancy Feldman: Image via facebook/@ Boston University Women's Soccer

Nancy Feldman, who grew up in Needham, Massachusetts — a suburb of Boston — developed a love for sports early on.

As a child, she gravitated toward baseball but was met with the gender barriers of the pre-Title IX era. She attempted to join Little League at a very young age, but she claimed that she was turned away.

In an interview with ESPN in 2022, she said:

"My father took me down to town hall at 10 or 11 years old to sign me up for Little League, and I was denied an opportunity to play."

It wasn’t until age 13 that Nancy Feldman discovered soccer, the sport that would later define her career.

In an interview with BU Today in 2012, she explained that soccer suited both her drive and personality. Feldman, who was also active in basketball, softball, and track, described loving how much energy soccer demanded.

"I just loved how much energy it took, ’cause I loved to expend energy," she explained.

Nancy Feldman later played forward and midfield for the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She set a record for scoring the most goals in a single game, four, that remains unmatched.

According to Soccer America, citing BU Athletic Press Release, her coaching legacy began in earnest in 1995 when she was named the first head coach of Boston University’s new Division I women’s soccer program. At the time, BU only had a club team. However, over the next three decades, Feldman led the Terriers to multiple championships.

As per the official BU Athletics website:

"Feldman has coached 149 all-conference selections, 25 all-rookie honorees in addition to 11 Defenders of the Year, eight Rookies of the Year, seven Midfielders of the Year, six Offensive Players of the Year, and six Goalkeepers of the Year."

Feldman officially retired from her role as Boston University's head coach in 2022. As per the BU Athletics website, Feldman and her longtime partner, Emily, share 2 children and are also grandparents to 2 grandchildren.

Alex Cooper details alleged harassment by BU coach Nancy Feldman in Hulu Docuseries

Alex Cooper: Image via Getty Images

As per an article by Variety dated June 10, 2025, during her new Hulu docuseries Call Her Alex, podcaster Alex Cooper shared a detailed and deeply personal account of the s*xual harassment she allegedly endured from former Boston University women’s soccer coach Nancy Feldman.

As per USA Today, the alleged harassment escalated during Alex Cooper’s junior year at BU. In one incident described in the docuseries, Cooper recalled being summoned to a private meeting after Feldman discovered she had been dropped off on campus by someone she was dating.

During that meeting, Feldman allegedly confronted her with an invasive question:

"Did you have s*x last night?"

Cooper recalled being visibly shocked by the alleged question and added that Feldman then reportedly warned her against sleeping off campus. Cooper further noted that the rule was allegedly not applied to other teammates.

As per the article, Alex Cooper claimed that soon after this incident, Feldman began retaliating, most notably during an NCAA tournament game. She recalled how, despite her strong performance history, she was benched without explanation.

"It was this psychotic game of, ‘You want to play? Tell me about your s*x life. I have to drive you to your night class. Get in the car with me alone,'" Alex Cooper claimed.

Alex Cooper claimed emotional strain that deepened when Feldman allegedly removed Cooper’s close friend and roommate, Alex Schlobohm, from the team without explanation.

Eventually, Cooper and her parents, Laurie and Bryan Cooper, decided to take action. In the docuseries, they recounted scheduling a meeting with top officials from Boston University’s athletics department to report Feldman’s behavior.

However, the meeting reportedly lasted only 5 minutes. Following that meeting, Cooper made a difficult decision. She quit the team and did not play soccer during her senior year at BU.

According to Forbes, apart from hosting her Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex Cooper is also focused on expanding her media ventures. She runs her podcast network, The Unwell Network, and co-founded the media company Trending with her husband, Matt Kaplan.

Meanwhile, Nancy Feldman and her representatives have not released any official statement as of now.

