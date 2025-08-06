Who is Chase Filandro? 20-year-old influencer from New York dies by suicide, Perez Hilton reacts

Social media influencer Chase Filandro passed away on July 31, 2025, and podcaster Perez Hilton mourned his death in his recent blog. On August 5, he shared the link of his blog and wrote:&quot;A young influencer looking to make a splash in acting and in music… has sadly passed away instead.&quot;Perez Hilton added:&quot;So, so sad.&quot;According to People Magazine, the 20-year-old Chase Filandro was a New York City-based aspiring actor and content creator. He also served as the lead vocalist of an indie rock band called Just Add Water. With over 30,000 followers on Instagram, Chase also documented his travels across America through photos shared on his official account.The news of Chase's passing was first announced by his sister, Franki Ford, on August 4 on Instagram.&quot;My brother, Chase Filandro, was a shining light who had an incredible zest for life. He was loved beyond words by so many and opened his heart to everyone he encountered. Chase was an avid traveler and was moved by the beauty of National Parks. He always welcomed strangers with a smile and made friends along all the trails he traveled on.&quot;In another post shared two days later, Franki revealed that Chase made his &quot;own decision to enter Heaven.&quot;Meanwhile, Take 2 Actors' Studio, an acting school in Huntington, New York, with which Chase was affiliated, also expressed grief over his passing in an Instagram post, dated August 2.&quot;It is with profound sorrow that we share the loss of our sweet Chase. He was truly the brightest light! I will forever miss his smile, his vibrant spirit, and the joy he brought into every room. His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Love you always, Chasie xo,&quot; the caption reads. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Alfie Wise, known for roles alongside Burt Reynolds, dies at 81Chase Filandro's cause of death revealedOn August 6, 2025, Chase Filandro's sister, Frankie Ford, shared another post on Instagram and mentioned the cause of his death.&quot;Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved, Chase. It was Chase's own decision to enter Heaven. His light will continue to shine eternally in the hearts of all those he touched throughout his remarkable, though far too brief, life,&quot; Franke wrote.Chase's sister mourned her brother's loss (Image via Instagram/@franki.ford/)She further described Chase as a &quot;talented artist with boundless creativity,&quot; explaining that he was a &quot;singer, musician, actor, teacher, artist, poet, and painter&quot; who possessed a &quot;magnetic personality&quot; and &quot;zest for life that touched everyone he encountered, both in person and online.&quot;Frankie also acknowledged her brother's &quot;deep love for the arts and the outdoors,&quot; and emphasized that the influencer brought a great deal of &quot;joy, creativity, and inspiration to so many.&quot; She added that while their family members are devastated by his loss, they find comfort in knowing that his &quot;artistic legacy and the love he shared will never be forgotten.&quot;Chase Filandro's family has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to &quot;honor his life and remember his legacy forever.&quot; With a goal of $30,000, they have successfully raised $26,397 from 340 donations so far.