American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to actress Janelle Monae's Met Gala 2025 outfit. He described it as "hot" and praised the rapper's interpretation of the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

Ad

Hilton took to X on May 10, sharing a tweet from his blog post on the same, wrote in the caption:

“Hot!!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On the same day, Perez Hilton also posted on his blog stating that the actress and podcaster Janelle Monáe reportedly had one of the standout looks at the 2025 Met Gala. He added:

"Not only did she NAIL the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with her bowler hat and pinstripe suit, but she also dissected and reassembled it."

Monáe appeared in a custom Thom Browne outfit that gave the impression of a two-dimensional version of herself, draped in a cloak. She completed the look with a clock monocle that showed time, and a matching bowler hat.

Ad

Exploring Janelle Monáe’s Met Gala attire as Perez Hilton praised the actress for it

Inspired by Monica L., the 2025 Met Gala theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which explored Black fashion from the 18th century to the present with an emphasis on suits, menswear, and dandyism. Monáe appeared in an illusionary custom-made ensemble by Thom Browne and Paul Tazewell.

Ad

Monáe's skirt suit was designed from the inside out, highlighting the workmanship and sewing involved in creating such a garment. Further talking about the same and praising her for it, Perez Hilton wrote in his blog:

“But there was one more look Janelle still had to show off… to those who attended the exclusive Met after parties, that is! She took off one more layer to show an even more deconstructed suit look… Still rocking the tie and hat but a shorter skirt…!”

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the suit's combination of masculine and feminine elements, along with its deconstructed design, complemented Janelle Monáe's artistic persona. The singer accessorized it with the watch hands on her eyewear, racing across the dial all night.

Showing off her attire, she uploaded the photo on her Instagram on May 5, shortly before the event, and wrote in the caption:

“It’s Time."

As reported by GQ Magazine on May 8, the artist who created the piece, Cameron Hughes, described how he designed it in just six days.

Ad

Rather than spinning the watch hands separately, Hughes employed tiny 6-mm micro motors to make the entire face rotate, mimicking a working watch. After going through several prototypes, he finally decided to hot-glue the watch to Monáe's cap while she was on the Met Gala floor.

Ad

As per the same source, talking about her ensemble and giving her designer the credit, she stated:

“When we thought about who could nail the tailoring and who could nail the storytelling and who had the imagination, we all just agreed unanimously: It’s Thom..”

Further talking about her 2025 Met Gala look, Monae said:

“It just takes it to that next level.. This is the movie. If it doesn’t make me say, ‘Where’s the script? Where’s the movie?’ I’m not going to wear it.”

Ad

On the other hand, as per Vanity Fair’s May 7 report, this wasn’t the first time Janelle Monáe wore a look by Browne to the Met Gala. Two years ago, when the evening celebrated the exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," she did the same.

She underwent a red carpet transformation that involved removing layers.

Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe is currently working on several projects. This includes Tanya Smith's memoir Never Saw Me Coming, which is getting adapted by Universal Pictures. She will both star in and produce the project.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More