"Who the f*ck are you fooling?" — RuPaul claims people are "cheating on" themselves if they are in a monogamous relationship

RuPaul Andre Charles, the host and creator of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has never shied away from controversial opinions—and his latest take on monogamy is no exception. In a candid conversation on Call Her Daddy, the drag queen dismissed the idea of monogamy as unrealistic, arguing that people who demand exclusivity are lying to themselves.

During an episode originally aired on March 13, 2024, and reposted on July 4, 2025, as a throwback, RuPaul appeared on Call Her Daddy and alluded to his parents’ volatile union, recounting an incident when his mother nearly lit his dad’s car on fire when she learned of his infidelity. But instead of denouncing his father’s behavior, he called into question the entire idea of cheating.

"X-ray eyes on a situation — is cheating even a thing? Men want to spread it around, it's just the animal that that they are...I know for women, they're like, 'Oh, no. Um, he's going to be mine forever.' Like, um, who the f*ck are you fooling?...If you say you're going to save all of this area for one person, you are cheating on yourself," he said.

When host Alex Cooper questioned whether she should reconsider her engagement, he doubled down:

"Listen, you get married, do whatever you want. But why would you, to the one person you love the most, why would you put restrictions on them? And your best friend in the whole wide world, who you love more than anyone else, why would you say, 'Okay, if you're presented with a situation that is so fabulous and so lovely, I don't want you to do it.' "

RuPaul's views on monogamy and commitment

This isn’t the first time RuPaul has spoken openly about non-monogamy. Although he has been happily married to artist Georges LeBar since 2017, he has long contended that strict monogamy is a “hoax.”

In a 2019 Vanity Fair interview, he explained,

"The hoax is that monogamy is something that can actually happen. I wouldn't want to put restraints on the person I love the most on this planet. I wouldn't do that to someone I love, my very best friend."

For RuPaul, love and freedom aren’t mutually exclusive. He believes trust and honesty are more important than hard-and-fast rules.

"If you get something happening that you cannot resist and that's going to make you happy, go for it. Because the truth is, I know, in my heart of hearts, like I've never known anything before, that man loves me more than anything else in this world," he stated.

Ironically, his position is very similar to that of a number of Drag Race alums. According to Screenrant, contestants such as Derrick Barry, who is in a throuple, and former couples Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo have had to navigate non-traditional relationships in the spotlight.

RuPaul met his partner LeBar Georges in 1994 at a New York City club and formed an immediate bond, with RuPaul calling Georges his "favorite person." They got married legally in 2017, after years together, mostly to take advantage of benefits like taxes, although the drag queen says their love was never determined by paperwork. The couple has homes in Beverly Hills and in Wyoming, where they run a ranch.

