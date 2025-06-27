Who made it to the semifinals of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10? Details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 released episode 9, titled The Golden B*tchelor, on June 26, 2025. The segment saw six returning queens from the third bracket compete against one another to secure a spot in the semifinals of the competition series. While each gave it their all, only three advanced, continuing their race to the winner's title and the $200,000 cash prize.

18 queens competed in the preliminary round, which consisted of three episodes, featuring three brackets with six contestants each. Three top-scoring queens from each bracket advanced to the semifinals of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10.

The queens who moved on to the semifinals from the first bracket were Irene the Alien (season 15), Bosco (season 14), and Aja (season 9, All Stars season 3). Those who advanced from the second bracket were Jorgeous (season 14, All Stars season 9), Lydia B Kollins (season 17), and Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15).

The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars saw Cynthia Lee (seasons 8 & 9), Daya Betty (season 14), and Ginger Minj (season 7, All Stars seasons 2 & 6) proceed into the semifinals from the third bracket.

How did RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 brackets play out?

The Orange Bracket (Bracket One)

The first bracket had a variety of challenges, allowing each queen to showcase their skills. The first challenge was a rock performance of the song Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner, for which the contestants had to write their own lyrics. In the next round of the competition, the queens were tasked with planning a whodunnit murder-mystery improv called "Murder on the Dance Floor."

The final challenge involved a makeover task, in which the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars contenders had to showcase their innovative and creative skills. Irene the Alien's Estelle the Alien look, Olivia Lux's Lil Kim look, and most of Bosco's runway outfits left a lasting impression on the judges.

However, it was Irene the Alien who outperformed each of her competitors by winning every challenge of the bracket. Consequently, she secured her place in the semifinals with seven points. Joining her were Bosco and Aja with six and five points, respectively.

The Pink Bracket (Bracket Two)

The second bracket started off with a design challenge where the contestants had to create looks using materials found in giant 8-balls. "Rappin' Roast" and "Starbooty: The Rebooty" were two musical challenges in which the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars queens had to prove their songwriting flair.

Tina Burner's 8-Ball look as well as Lydia B Kollins' Wild Wild West look impressed the judges, as they became standout runway outfits.

The bracket also witnessed some drama unfold between Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Nicole Page Brooks. Additionally, Mistress Isabelle and Jorgeous strategized their way into securing two MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) points, leaving the other contestants out of the race. While Jorgeous advanced with seven and a half points, Lydia B Kollins secured seven.

Mistress Isabelle, on the other hand, moved on with four and a half points.

The Purple Bracket (Bracket Three)

The third bracket held a Wicked-themed design challenge where the queens had to create good and evil-themed runway outfits, competing in pairs. It also showcased a country songwriting challenge, in which the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars participants had to flaunt their musical abilities. The round was inspired by festivals like Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

In the latest segment, the queens had to improvise their way through a dating show spoof, called "The Golden B*tchelor." For the challenge, they had to dress as dogs, vying for the love of a golden retriever. While each tried to outperform the other, it was Cynthia's chihuahua look, Ginger Minj's drunken Saint Bernard outfit, and Daya's poodle look that wowed the panelists.

Consequently, they advanced to the next round of the competition, where they would compete against six other queens for a spot in the finale.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

