"Giving House of Villains!" — RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 fans react to Irene the Alien and Aja's argument

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 premiered on May 9, 2025, with eighteen returning queens, each determined to make their way into the Drag Race Hall of Fame and win the $200,000 cash prize. With the stakes higher than ever, episode 1, Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner, featured Irene the Alien and Aja clashing as they judged each other's looks and performances from their last appearance.

Irene the Alien, who got eliminated in the first episode of season 15, called out Aja (season 9 and All Stars 3) for trying to stir things up and create tension. Aja countered, reminding Irene the Alien that she did not need advice from someone who could not last the first episode of their season. One thing led to another, and both started finding flaws in one another's makeup looks.

Irene the Alien accused Aja of photoshopping her images, but the latter said she looked the same as her photos. Bosco, in the confessionals, expressed that an early rivalry would not benefit either of them, as they needed to have cordial relationships with their co-stars to avoid jeopardizing their positions in the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars fans on X commented on the pair's fight, saying it was entertaining.

A RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars fan comments on Irene and Aja's argument (Image via X/@supermangeek101)

"Irene fight with Aja was giving House Of Villains! They were reading each other for filth! Aja was clocking Irene for being a first boot! While Irene was clocking Aja for editing & photoshopping her pictures on social media! Bosco narrating this fight was too good!" a fan wrote.

"Irene the Alien gathering Mother Aja was not on my 2025 Bingo card," another fan commented.

"this "fight" between Aja and Irene The Alien was SO f**king intense like— even though you can tell that they were joking i felt like the tension was THICK," a netizen tweeted.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars fans were excited to see Aja and Irene the Alien clash.

"THIS AJA VS IRENE SHADE OFF IS CRAZY !!!! AND THEN BOSCO NARRATING THE WHOLE THING IN CONFESSIONAL IS TOP TIER !!!" a user reacted.

"i love how messy ireane is, shes gonna be good tv," a person commented.

"aja talk too much for someone who looks a mess like girl we saw the back of your hair under that wig in the entrance look," another fan wrote.

""aja, i watched season 9 they did not told u u look good, they told u u look crazy" LMAOOOOO IRENEEEE!!!!" one user posted.

Other RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"aja and irene going at it already ohhh lordddd hahaha," a person reacted.

"Honey the desperation and eagerness of Miss Irene to be seen as some kind of “big bad b**ch who doesn’t play” is truly the try-hard cringe deluxe if ever there was one like ew," another netizen commented.

"Not the time to ruffle too many feathers" — RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars alum Bosco comments on Aja and Irene the Alien's argument

The segment showcased Aja walking about in the 'werk room,' warning her co-stars not to talk "s**t" in the confessionals. Hearing that, Irene said:

"Aja, now is not the right time to make a moment, baby. Your paint looks crazy."

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars queen continued, saying Aja looked like she had a "loading symbol" above her head, contemplating her next "comeback." However, Aja countered by saying she did not need to think of a comeback, and reminded Irene the Alien how she went home in the first episode of her season.

In the meantime, Bosco took to a confessional to point out that Irene the Alien had the "wonderful ability to put her foot so far into her mouth." Bosco believed it could backfire and put Irene in a predicament.

Irene the Alien then criticized Aja's appearance by pointing out that she had eyeliner on only one eye. Aja retaliated by saying she was taking her time. She then recalled that in season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, she was praised for looking "good." Irene, however, interjected that she had watched season 9 and remembered the judges calling Aja "crazy."

Bosco, watching from the sidelines, said:

"Now is not the time to ruffle too many feathers, 'cause historically, success in All Stars is not just up to your performance, it's also about how the girls feel about you."

Irene the Alien, in the meantime, accused Aja of photoshopping and facetuning her photos. The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars alum added that she would include Aja's name to the "list" of people who had it out for her.

Later in the episode, Aja and Irene the Alien secured the top two spots in the heavy metal challenge. Consequently, they lip-synced to Think U the S**t (Fart) by Ice Spice for a point and $10,000 cash tip, and Aja emerged victorious.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is available to stream on Paramount+.

