"EATING UP" — RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars fans react to Aja's win in the premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 premiered on May 9, 2025, introducing a new tournament-style format. Eighteen returning queens were divided into three brackets, each competing over three episodes. In the first bracket, six queens, Aja, Bosco, Irene the Alien, Phoenix, DeJa Skye, and Olivia Lux, competed in two challenges.

Ad

In episode 1, the queens participated in a heavy metal-themed music video challenge titled "Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner." Aja and Irene the Alien were named the top two performers. They faced off in a lip sync battle to Ice Spice's "Think U The Sh–t (Fart)," with Aja securing the win and earning 3 points. Irene received 2 points for her performance.

Following the episode, fans took to X to share their reactions to Aja's performance and victory.

Ad

Trending

"OMG AJA IS EATING UP THE PREMIERE," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"the thing about aja is that she’s a living legend and a master in the art of lip-syncing," another user said.

"SOOO HAPPY for Aja and Irene they both absolutely killed this episode. shout out to Bosco though," an X user wrote.

"i could watch aja preform all day long for a year she is so motherf**king mesmerising," a tweet read.

Ad

Few fans have shared that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 is already shaping up to be more engaging than season 17 of the main RuPaul's Drag Race series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don’t know why but this All Stars is already better than Season 17 to me. I guess maybe I just like All Stars more. It’s eating so far," a fan wrote.

"cannot believe i’m saying this but based off of these first two episodes the season is actually kind of good so far," another user commented.

Ad

"this season is already giving. I love all six of these queens and they all get to put that money into less runways They all get time to shine and I love that," one netizen tweeted.

"Having Aja back on my tv performing, I am so happy, that lipsync was INCREDIBLE!!!" a tweet read.

Ad

Episode 1 recap: Aja Claims Victory in the premiere challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Ad

The first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 introduced a new point-based tournament format. The six queens in Bracket 1—Aja, Bosco, Irene the Alien, DeJa Skye, Olivia Lux, and Phoenix—participated in a maxi challenge set around a music video titled “Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner.”

The theme required a heavy metal-inspired performance, followed by a runway with the category “Slits and T*ts.” Aja and Irene the Alien were named the top two queens of the week. They competed in a lip sync to Ice Spice’s “Think U the Sh–t (Fart).” Aja was declared the winner, earning 3 points—2 for placing in the top and 1 for the lip sync win. Irene received 2 points.

Ad

At the end of the episode, the remaining four queens—Bosco, Phoenix, DeJa, and Olivia—were each required to choose a “Most Valuable Queen” and assign them 1 point. These points were not revealed until the start of the next episode.

Aja said in a confessional, “Ayo, sis—Aja is in the building! Part Harajuku, part hood, all attitude.” RuPaul also described her look as “pure chaos with intention” during critiques.

Fans can watch the episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 is now streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More