"EATING UP" — RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars fans react to Aja's win in the premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 premiered on May 9, 2025, introducing a new tournament-style format. Eighteen returning queens were divided into three brackets, each competing over three episodes. In the first bracket, six queens, Aja, Bosco, Irene the Alien, Phoenix, DeJa Skye, and Olivia Lux, competed in two challenges.
In episode 1, the queens participated in a heavy metal-themed music video challenge titled "Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner." Aja and Irene the Alien were named the top two performers. They faced off in a lip sync battle to Ice Spice's "Think U The Sh–t (Fart)," with Aja securing the win and earning 3 points. Irene received 2 points for her performance.
Following the episode, fans took to X to share their reactions to Aja's performance and victory.
"OMG AJA IS EATING UP THE PREMIERE," one fan commented.
"the thing about aja is that she’s a living legend and a master in the art of lip-syncing," another user said.
"SOOO HAPPY for Aja and Irene they both absolutely killed this episode. shout out to Bosco though," an X user wrote.
"i could watch aja preform all day long for a year she is so motherf**king mesmerising," a tweet read.
Few fans have shared that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 is already shaping up to be more engaging than season 17 of the main RuPaul's Drag Race series.
"I don’t know why but this All Stars is already better than Season 17 to me. I guess maybe I just like All Stars more. It’s eating so far," a fan wrote.
"cannot believe i’m saying this but based off of these first two episodes the season is actually kind of good so far," another user commented.
"this season is already giving. I love all six of these queens and they all get to put that money into less runways They all get time to shine and I love that," one netizen tweeted.
"Having Aja back on my tv performing, I am so happy, that lipsync was INCREDIBLE!!!" a tweet read.
Episode 1 recap: Aja Claims Victory in the premiere challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 introduced a new point-based tournament format. The six queens in Bracket 1—Aja, Bosco, Irene the Alien, DeJa Skye, Olivia Lux, and Phoenix—participated in a maxi challenge set around a music video titled “Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner.”
The theme required a heavy metal-inspired performance, followed by a runway with the category “Slits and T*ts.” Aja and Irene the Alien were named the top two queens of the week. They competed in a lip sync to Ice Spice’s “Think U the Sh–t (Fart).” Aja was declared the winner, earning 3 points—2 for placing in the top and 1 for the lip sync win. Irene received 2 points.
At the end of the episode, the remaining four queens—Bosco, Phoenix, DeJa, and Olivia—were each required to choose a “Most Valuable Queen” and assign them 1 point. These points were not revealed until the start of the next episode.
Aja said in a confessional, “Ayo, sis—Aja is in the building! Part Harajuku, part hood, all attitude.” RuPaul also described her look as “pure chaos with intention” during critiques.
Fans can watch the episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 is now streaming on Paramount+.