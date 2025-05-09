RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10: Complete set of cast members explored

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is returning this year. Season 10 marks a significant milestone as the queens compete in the inaugural Tournament of All-Stars. The latest installment will feature some format changes, including a brand-new bracket-style tournament. In addition, there will be 18 queens, more than in any previous season.

Ad

Season 10 will debut on Paramount+ on Friday, May 9, 2025, featuring two brand-new episodes. New episodes will air every Friday, and fans may watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked immediately afterward.

According to the trailer, the 18 queens will be split up into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket over the course of three episodes.

Meet the contestants of this season's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Ad

Trending

With Acid Betty, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Denali, and more, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 is the biggest one in the franchise's history.

Let's take a look at the entire cast below.

1) Acid Betty

Acid Betty for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Image via Instagram/@acidbetty)

Age: 46

Ad

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Competed on: Season 8 (8th place)

Acid Betty is a talented visual artist who is a strong candidate for the title because of her punk-rock vibes and unvarnished attitude.

Acid Betty, in an interview with The Wrap, noted that being in a smaller group created a more intimate dynamic. She stated that this eventually helped her build a stronger connection with the other participants.

She further added:

"And I honestly loved the fact that it’s not only a competition, but we could also control the competition. I may have ruined some people’s lives, but that’s definitely for you to watch.”

Ad

2) Aja

Aja for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Image via Instagram/@ajathekween)

Age: 30

Ad

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Competed on: Season 9 (9th place), All Stars 3 (7th place)

Aja, a Brooklyn-bred rapper and drag artist, returned as a Lip-Sync Assassin in All Stars 8. She won her lip-sync against Kahanna Montrese, confirming that the group had decided to dismiss Monica Beverly Hillz.

3) Alyssa Hunter

Alyssa Hunter for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Image via Instagram/@thealyssahunter)

Age: 31

Ad

Hometown: Cataño, Puerto Rico

Competed on: Season 14 (13th place)

Alyssa is a Puerto Rican queen who returns to RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars with an aim of expressing her true self rather than seeking redemption. Reflecting on her initial run, she acknowledged giving her best effort but recognised that competition ultimately determines the outcome.

In the same interview with Wrap, she further noted:

"The most important thing is that I’m very grateful to have been chosen, to put this tiny island of Puerto Rico on the map and represent my island on this big stage. Alyssa 2.0."

Ad

4) Bosco

Bosco for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Image via Instagram/@hereisbosco)

Age: 31

Ad

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Competed on: Season 14 (3rd place)

Bosco, a queen from Seattle, is known for her innovative sense of style and burlesque beauty as she prepares to take on the competition. In RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, Bosco revealed that her drag name is inspired by her late family dog, as a tribute.

5) Cynthia Lee Fontaine

Cynthia Lee Fontaine for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Image via Instagram/@cynthialeefontaine)

Age: 43

Ad

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Competed on: Season 8 (10th place), Season 9 (10th place)

Returning for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Cynthia Lee Fontaine is a Texas-based Puerto Rican singer, cancer survivor, and activist. Known for a distinctive sense of humor and energetic presence, she has been recognized for her resilience and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

She said, reflecting on the competitive nature of All Stars:

"For people who like sports, it's going to be kind of interesting. It's less hectic than the regular season."

Ad

6) Daya Betty

Daya Betty for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (RPDR AS) (Image via Instagram/@dayabetty)

Age: 28

Ad

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Competed on: Season 14 (3rd place)

Daya Betty returns for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design from Missouri State University in 2019. She is known for her distinctive punk-influenced style

In the same interview with The Wrap, she stated that she is ready to face the competition head-on, but with a more strategic mindset.

“There’s mind games. Get ready for the mind games,” Daya opened up in the same interview.

Ad

7) Deja Skye

Deja Skye for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@dejaskye)

Age: 34

Ad

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Competed on: Season 14 (6th place)

The pastel princess is back with a personality with a vibrant sense of humor and a stunning appearance. As per Hollywood Insider reports, Skye's name is inspired by Beyoncé's song Deja Vu and her infatuation with Skye from the children's program The Puzzle Place.

8) Denali

Denali for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@denalifoxx)

Age: 32

Ad

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Competed on: Season 13 (8th place)

Denali is a lip-sync assassin and former ice-skating athlete. Denali has put a lot of effort into her preparation for the Olympics of Drag.

Denali told The Wrap about her time on RuPaul's Drag Race:

“It’s very similar when they group the girls for premiere episodes, and they split it in half. It was really nice to just be able to vibe with six girls.”

Ad

9) Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@gingerminj)

Age: 39

Ad

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Competed on: Season 7 (Runner-up), All Stars 2 (8th place), All Stars 6 (Runner-up)

Ginger Minj, a drag queen from the South, returns for this season of All Stars. She has also written and published her own cookbook. Ginger Minj is known for her comedic timing, theatrical performances, and her ability to blend humor with glamor.

Ginger told The Wrap about her All Stars appearance:

“Fashion-wise, it’s my best season. Simply because I just started trusting myself."

Ad

10) Irene the Alien

Irene The Alien for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@irenethealien)

Age: 30

Ad

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Competed on: Season 15 (16th place)

Irene the Alien was formerly known as Irene Dubois chose her previous drag name "Dubois" after developing a crush on American actress Patricia Arquette, who plays Allison DuBois on the TV show Medium. Irene is known for her unique and eccentric persona.

11) Jorgeous

Jorgeous for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@jorgeous_1)

Age: 24

Ad

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Competed on: Season 14 (6th place), All Stars 9 (4th place)

Jorgeous, the Latina dancing diva, began drag at the age of 16 and has never looked back. She quickly gained attention for her vibrant energy and dancing skills.

In the Meet the Queens of Season 14 video on YouTube, she stated while introducing herself:

"The name Jorgeous came from the word "gorgeous" and my boy name, which is Jorge, but people like to whitewash it."

Ad

12) Kerri Colby

Kerri Colby for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@kerricolby)

Age: 27

Ad

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Competed on: Season 14 (9th place)

Kerri Colby is a prominent figure in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, representing the illustrious House of Colby. The RuPaul's Drag Race participant was one of two trans women of color competing alongside Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté. She has been an advocate for trans visibility and inclusion within the drag community.

13) Lydia B Kollins

Lydia B Kollins for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@foreheadbrows)

Age: 23

Ad

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Competed on: Season 17 (7th place)

The next participant in in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Lydia Butthole Kollins or Lydia B. made a name for herself last season with her hilarious costume and branded mug. The drag name Lydia derives from the character Lydia Deetz in the 1988 film Beetlejuice. Known for her humor and creative aesthetic, Lydia continues to bring her unique energy to the competition.

14) Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Ad

Mistress Isabelle Brooks for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@mistressisabellebrooks)

Age: 25

Ad

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Competed on: Season 15 (3rd place)

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15's champion is back in the arena. The name Isabelle is the feminine form of her real name. Brooks is inspired by her drag mother, Chevelle Brooks. She has competed in pageants and has won nearly all of them, including the title of Miss Gay Louisiana US of A at Large 2019.

15) Nicole Paige Brooks

Nicole Paige Brooks for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@thenicolepaigebrooks)

Age: 50

Ad

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Competed on: Season 2 (11th place)

Nicole Paige Brooks is from Atlanta, Georgia. She initially made her Drag Race debut 15 years ago. Nicole was born in Marietta, Georgia, but lived in Germany until she was 16. After returning to the United States, she settled in Oklahoma City. Later, she relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, and subsequently to Atlanta, Georgia.

16) Olivia Lux

Olivia Lux for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@theolivialux)

Age: 31

Ad

Hometown: New York City, New York

Competed on: Season 13 (5th place)

Olivia has received formal musical training. She can sing and play the piano. She also participated in musical theater and played the piccolo throughout high school. Olivia is also a trained theater actress who has starred in musicals and other professional shows. She portrayed Atossa in The Persians, Donkey in Shrek the Musical, and Angel in Rent.

17) Phoenix

Phoenix for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@phoenix_atl)

Age: 43

Ad

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Competed on: Season 3 (12th place)

Phoenix began doing drag ten years before appearing on the show. Her name is inspired by the fabled Phoenix bird, known for rising from the ashes and recreating itself. She believes the name is ideal for the style of drag she performs, as she is constantly changing her look and pushing herself to the next level.

18) Tina Burner

Tina Burner for RPDR AS (Image via Instagram/@thetineburner)

Age: 43

Ad

Hometown: New York City, New York

Competed on: Season 13 (7th place)

Before starting drag, she was a member of a boy band named 5th Ring. While she is known for using the colors orange, yellow, and red, she has stated that blue is her favorite. Kristian is a huge fan of Tina Turner and chose the name to commemorate her, believing it reflects her persona as a camp queen.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars trailer gives fans a sneak peek into the season

Ad

Ad

The queens will compete within their brackets for 3 episodes after being split up into 3 groups of 6. The top 3 queens who have scored the most points in their group advance to the semifinals, moving one step closer to being inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

These top queens with the highest points at the end will move on to the semi-finals. There, they will face the top queens from the other groups in a second round of competition, which will span two episodes.

Ad

Following these episodes, the finalists will compete in a lip-sync competition for a $200,000 prize. Unlike last season, when they competed for charity, this year the queens will receive the prize money.

The Wicked duo Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Chappell Roan, and Sarah Michelle Gellar are among the guest judges this season on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on May 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More