RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale recap: Liza Minnelli makes an appearance as the winner is announced

The season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 aired on April 18, 2025, at 8 PM ET on MTV. In the show, top drag queens compete through performances and lip sync battles for a $200,000 prize. This season featured guest judges like Doechii, Paul W. Downs, and Hunter Schafer.
A new twist called the Badonka Dunk Tank was introduced, giving eliminated queens a chance to earn immunity each week. Later, 10 eliminated queens returned to compete in the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown for a $50,000 prize—which Suzie Toot won.
In the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, the top four queens compete for the prize money. One of the ladies was handed the Miss Congeniality award. Liza Minnelli made a guest appearance as she was given an award of her own. By the end of the episode, the winner of the season finale was crowned.
What happened in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale?
The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 finale kicked off with the queens showcasing their styles in the entrance parade. The top four contestants walked on stage with Jewels wearing a pink babydoll princess dress. Lexi wore a Victoria's Secret-inspired angel look. Onya showcased an animal print rhinestone outfit while Sam wore a white and gold cowgirl diva dress.
After a performance, RuPaul introduced the judges and announced that the top four queens would perform original songs using their own vocals. Based on these performances and their journey throughout the season, RuPaul would pick the final two to lip sync for the crown.
Jewels kicked things off with a funny song based on her catchphrase, "ding."
Lexi followed with a rollerskating act, earning praise from Carson for being a superstar.
Onya wowed the judges with her high-energy routine, with Jamal calling out her “it factor.”
Sam closed the round with a costume-changing performance and was praised by Carson for her strong delivery.
Following a recap through the Untucked segment on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the award for Miss Congeniality was soon announced. Sapphira Cristál and Xunami Muse, who won the award last year, presented the $10,000 prize to Crystal, as voted by other contestants.
A video tribute to Liza Minnelli's career and life played, showcasing her achievements. Liza Minnelli shared some stories about her life and thanked the audience and fans for their support. She mentioned that they helped create the star she became, and RuPaul reciprocated the feelings. Liza was given the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award on RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Last year's winner, Nymphia Wind, appeared on stage with the final four contestants returning in their final looks. RuPaul then announced Onya and Jewels as the top two, who would compete for the crown. Lexi and Sam received a $10,000 cash tip from Anastasia Beverly Hills for their work throughout the season.
Guest judges from previous episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race shared their opinions through videos on who should have won the season. Katy Perry supported Jewels, while June Diane Raphael favored Lexi. Quinta Brunson liked Onya, and Alyssa Edwards backed Sam.
Jewels and Onya performed Lady Gaga's song Abracadabra for their final performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the end, Nymphia presented Onya Nurve with the crown, scepter, and title of America's Next Drag Superstar.
