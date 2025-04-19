"Jewels was definitely robbed"— RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Onya Nurve's finale victory

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 aired its season finale this week on Friday, April 18, 2025. The episode saw the top four compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar and the recipient of a $200,000 cash prize. The segment also brought back the eliminated queens as they put up performances one last time.

Towards the end of the episode, the final two, Onya Nurve and Jewels Sparkles battled it out for the crown to Lady Gaga's Abracadabra after which, RuPaul announced Onya as the season 17 winner.

Fans online reacted to Onya's win and were divided in their opinion. One person wrote on X:

"I’m sorry but jewels won that lipsync. Jewels was definitely robbed."

Netizens react to Onya's victory (Image via X/@Matt_g64)

"sooo jewels definitely won that lipsync....." a fan commented.

"jewels really lipsynced for her life, for the crown and for the legacy she's gonna hold for the rest of her life. I'm so freaking proud of this entire moment, I'm so proud of our latin blood and everything it represents. thank you," a tweet read.

Some fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 congratulated Onya on winning the show:

"Onya Nurve taking the crown and Suzie Toot slaying the Lalaparuza? That’s the kind of iconic energy we deserve. Season finale served, devoured, and left no crumbs," a person wrote.

"ONYA NURVE IS OFFICIALLY THE WINNER OF RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE SEASON SEVENTEEN AFTER DOMINATING THE SEASON," a fan commented.

"Yall dont understand the actual feeling to see a straight masculine black father who wasn’t in his child life that much… at the biggest drag show in the world crying for and supporting his GAY black son Onya deserves that and this crown," a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 further said:

"no reveals whatsoever, she dominated that lip sync with her presence and talent alone. I’m so proud of Onya Nurve," a person wrote.

"LOOKS LIKE ONYA IS ON ALL OF YALLS NURVES ONE LAST TIME BAHAHAHA ONYA HIVE RISE WE WON!!!" a fan commented.

"It do take nerve"— Onya Nurve chimes in on winning RuPaul's Drag Race season 17

In the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, the final four — Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, and Sam Star competed to become America's Next Drag Superstar.

The episode started with the entire season 17 cast entering the stage as a parade, showcasing their iconic looks before Ru Paul took to the stage to perform Good Luck and Don't F*ck It Up. The frontrunner also informed the audience after his performance that for the first time in RuPaul's Drag Race history, the finalists were set to perform their original compositions using their own voices.

As the top four took to the main stage, the judges asked them several questions. Jewels was asked what it would mean for her to win and she said it would mean more to her people who were "products" of immigration, as she could prove to them that the American Dream still existed.

Onya was asked why she took so much time walking the runway and the RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 queen said that she was a "perfect representation" of the crown and wanted to work hard to pay off.

After the final runway looks were presented, Mama Ru revealed that Jewels and Onya were the top 2 and had them lip-sync for the crown. After they battled it out to Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, RuPaul named Onya as the winner. When asked if she wanted to comment on her victory, the drag superstar said:

"It do take nerve!"

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 commented on Onya's victory online and were divided. While some praised her performance, others felt Jewels won the final lip sync.

Episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 can be streamed on Paramount+.

