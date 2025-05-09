Who won in the premiere episodes (episode 1 and 2) of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10? Details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 returned with a new competition structure and a fresh set of challenges. The two-part premiere aired on May 9, 2025, and featured the queens of Bracket 1 — Aja, Bosco, Irene the Alien, Phoenix, DeJa Skye, and Olivia Lux — competing across two maxi-challenges.

Ad

This season introduced a point-based system, where queens earn points for top placements, lip sync wins, and “Most Valuable Queen” (MVQ) votes given by the bottom four of each challenge.

In episode 1, Aja and Irene landed in the top two. After a lip sync to Ice Spice’s “Think U the Sh–t (Fart),” Aja emerged victorious. In episode 2, Bosco and Irene were the top two, with Bosco winning the lip sync to “Murder on the Dance Floor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Ad

Trending

At the end of two episodes, Bosco and Irene the Alien are tied with 4 points each, followed closely by Aja with 3 points. However, more points are yet to be distributed in episode 3, which will determine the final three moving to the semi-finals from Bracket 1.

Aja and Bosco take one win each in first two challenges in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Ad

In the first maxi-challenge, the queens created a music video for “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner,” showcasing their performance and runway skills. Aja and Irene were selected as the top two in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. While Aja was critiqued for her runway, she impressed in the performance and won the lip sync, earning a total of 3 points. Irene received 2 points.

The four queens in the bottom — Bosco, Phoenix, DeJa, and Olivia — were each assigned to give 1 MVQ point to another queen. These points were distributed at the beginning of episode 2. Phoenix and Olivia gave their points to Bosco, and DeJa and Aja awarded theirs to each other.

Ad

In the second episode, the queens took on an improv challenge called “Murder on the Dance Floor.” Bosco played a mysterious singer with an eye patch, while Irene returned as a comedic blonde character. Both received praise for their character work and looks. Bosco won the lip sync against Irene, saying that she came there to finish what she started.

Standings remain close heading into episode 3

Ad

With two challenges completed, the leaderboard remains tight in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Bosco and Irene the Alien both have 4 points each, Aja is just behind with 3, and Phoenix, DeJa, and Olivia have 1 point each. Episode 3 will see another maxi-challenge, another lip sync, and four more MVQ points handed out.

Bosco said that she felt good to be back and recognized this time around after her win. The final challenge in Bracket 1 will determine which three queens move to the semi-finals. Irene has made the top two twice but hasn’t secured a lip sync win yet, while Aja and Bosco each have one. The format leaves room for major shifts in the rankings, with up to 13 points still to be awarded.

Ad

Since MVQ points can significantly alter the standings, even lower-ranked queens like Phoenix and Olivia still have a chance to move forward in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Viewer attention is now focused on how strategy and alliances will play into the next episode.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 is now streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More