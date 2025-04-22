Who is Lorraine Schwartz? Kjersti Flaa questions her alleged "friendship" with Blake Lively after spotting designer's comment on actress's recent post

On April 21, 2025, in her recent YouTube commentary video, Kjersti Flaa discussed the relationship between actor Blake Lively and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, relating it to Lorraine's recent comment on Lively's Instagram post.

Lorraine Schwartz is a world-renowned jewelry designer known for her exquisite creations. Her jewelry has been worn by a wide range of celebrities, including Beyoncé, the Kardashians, and Taylor Swift. Among these celebrities, one of her major clients and friends is Blake Lively.

Earlier this week, Lorraine commented on Lively's Instagram post celebrating her inclusion in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025. Lorraine Schwartz wrote:

"So Well deserved! Love you Blake and so proud to be your friend."

However, Kjersti Flaa showed her skepticism towards this comment, stating:

"I wonder how much Lorraine Schwartz pays for this friendship because I'm sure it's not free to dress up Blake Lively like that."

Flaa further commented on Blake's constant appearance in Lorraine Schwartz's jewelry:

"I've seen her wearing half a million dollar Lorraine Schwartz, and she was pushing it so hard during the It Ends With Us like it was all about her jewelry and how much she loves it all the time, so I'm sure Lorraine Schwartz loves Blake Lively."

The Gossip Girl alum has worn Lorrain's jewelry on several occasions, including in her recent film It Ends with Us. According to People magazine, Blake went through her closet to help costume designer Eric Daman, and one of the recurring features in the film was her jewelry collection.

Kjersti Flaa questions the silence on Blake Lively's post

Flaa continued her commentary by reading a Reddit thread noting the silence of several celebrities on Lively's gratitude-filled Instagram post. The Reddit post reported that there has been no involvement from It Ends With Us co-stars Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate, including Hugh Jackman, a friend of Ryan Reynolds.

Quite shockingly, Blake's friends, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, have not interacted with her post, nor has her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The Reddit thread also highlighted the involvement of other celebrity friends, including fellow Gossip Girl alums Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick, as well as Another Simple Favor co-star Michele Morrone.

More information on Blake Lively's wedding ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz

During Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' marriage in 2012, Lorraine Schwartz designed a blush-colored diamond with a 12-carat, oval-cut solitaire stone on a diamond band for Blake, as reported by Brides.

Brides also noted that the cost of the wedding ring is rumored to be at least $2 million. Blake has referred to this wedding band as her treasured possession.

In 2015, the actress told British Vogue:

"My most treasured possession is my engagement ring, designed by my dear friend Lorraine Schwartz, because of the love and meaning it symbolizes."

Lorraine Schwartz was awarded the 2008 Innovator of the Year for the Accessories Council and the Women of Distinction in Business Award by the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America. She is a third-generation diamond dealer, and her clients have included celebrities, socialites, and even members of the royal family, as reported by Schwartz's official LinkedIn.

