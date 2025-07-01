Who is Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser? Perez Hilton reacts as harrowing details of her boyfriend's alleged murder & beheading emerge

Former reality TV star Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser has been charged with murder two days after her boyfriend's burnt and dismembered body was discovered in their apartment in Port Lincoln, Australia.

Reacting to the news on July 1, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared a link to his blog on X, captioning the post:

"This story has gripped Australia! Terrible! Terrifying!"

Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser is a 34-year-old American reality TV personality best known for her appearance in season 2 of Beauty and the Geek Australia in 2010. She has also worked as a model for commercial brands like Target.

In his blog post, titled Australian Reality TV Star Charged With Murder After Dismembering Boyfriend -- And Authorities Still Can't Find His Head!!, Hilton cited a statement from the South Australia Police. According to that statement, on June 19, police and emergency services responded to an apartment in Port Lincoln after receiving a report of a small fire just before 3:30 pm.

As they entered the apartment, police found a "severely burned and disfigured" body believed to be that of Tamika's 39-year-old boyfriend, Julian Story, with his head removed. The head has still not been found, the report stated.

According to the investigation report, the murder is believed to have occurred around midnight on Tuesday, June 17.

"WTF!" Hilton commented.

"That’s so unimaginable" — Perez Hilton reacts as Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser was found in the backyard, "catatonic and unresponsive"

Documents obtained by News Wire reveal that when police arrived at the crime scene on June 19, they found Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser sitting in a garden chair at the "rear yard adjacent to Unit 3" in a "catatonic and unresponsive state." She was later arrested at 4:27 pm.

"The accused [Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser] was seated in a garden chair in the rear yard adjacent to Unit 3 in a catatonic and unresponsive state at this time."

Reacting to the development, Perez Hilton remarked:

"That’s so unimaginable."

Hours after Julian Story's death, a woman—believed to be Tamika Chesser—was captured on CCTV wearing a black outfit, covered head-to-toe, and walking three dogs.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke urged residents to review their CCTV and dashcam footage from midnight on Tuesday, June 17, until the afternoon of June 19, as it may assist in the investigation. He added that the motive behind the murder is yet to be known.

"I can only imagine, and I want you to imagine, the grief this news is causing Julian’s family. We have spoken with Julian’s family, who are devastated by his loss and the circumstances surrounding his death. It is crucial that we locate Julian’s head so that his family has the opportunity to lay him to rest," Fielke said.

According to the documents, two of Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser's neighbors had a brief interaction with her on the afternoon of June 19. One witness reportedly saw smoke coming from her house and asked her what she was doing. Chesser allegedly replied "nothing" and then took her dogs for a walk and locked the front door.

Concerned the fire might spread, the neighbor filled a bucket with water and entered her house through the back door. Inside the bathroom, they spotted burning "clothing rags and debris" and poured water on it, and "repeated this with a second bucket of water."

A second neighbor called emergency services after noticing smoke coming from Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser's apartment upon arriving home around 2 or 3 pm.

"He went out the back and spoke with witness 1 or told him he had extinguished a fire in the bathroom of the unit. The accused had returned from her walk and was now sitting in the communal garden of the units at the rear of unit 3. Witness 1 called emergency services and Ambulance staff were first to arrive," the documents added.

Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser, who is currently being held under a detention order at James Nash House—a mental health facility—made a court appearance on June 27 via a remote videolink. Her next court appearance is set for December, per People Magazine.

