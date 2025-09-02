"You can palpably feel evil": Lee Strobel warns Satan has a "stronghold" in Haiti & "remote parts of India" on Tucker Carlson show

American author Lee Strobel appeared on the September 1, 2025, episode of The Tucker Carlson Show. During their discussion on Christian faith and the presence of the Holy Spirit, Tucker Carlson asked Strobel if there were certain physical places where a demonic presence felt stronger.

Podcaster Tucker Carlson framed his question by recalling his own experiences. He said that there were certain physical places he had visited where the hair on his arm would stand up without any prior warning or suggestion. He then asked Strobel what such places signified.

Strobel responded by pointing to Haiti as an example, explaining that its history of voodoo and ritual practices had left it spiritually vulnerable.

"Well, think of Haiti. Think of Haiti. A good friend, who has a ministry in Haiti, says that’s a place which has opened itself up to the demonic, through human sacrifice, through voodoo, through all these things. It is a place where you can palpably feel evil," Lee Strobel explained.

He added his personal experience in India, noting that he had encountered a similar unsettling atmosphere in certain “remote parts of India” and had felt a strong demonic presence in “many places” in the country.

Lee Strobel also explained that just as miracles often “break out” in areas where the gospel spreads, there may also be “pockets around the globe where Satan has a stronghold.”

"And I would think that physical places, yes, physical places, can carry that. Haiti is a good example," he added.

Lee Strobel discusses the Holy Spirit on The Tucker Carlson Show

Lee Strobel (image via Youtube/@TheTuckerCarlsonShow)

During the aforementioned discussion on The Tucker Carlson Show, the podcaster asked author Lee Strobel to explain the nature of the Holy Spirit.

Strobel, in response, provided a detailed explanation, highlighting the role of the Holy Spirit, its connection to God, and its function in protecting Christians from evil.

Strobel first addressed the theological question of the Holy Spirit’s identity. He explained that the Holy Spirit is part of the triune nature of God, alongside the Father and the Son.

"Holy Spirit, you know, God is one…the Bible teaches there is one God. That’s clear. But it also teaches that the Father is God, that the Son is God, and the Holy Spirit is God. And so we have three, we have one that is God and three persons," Lee Strobel explained.

Strobel further detailed to Tucker Carlson how the Holy Spirit enters a person’s life. He explained that when someone repents and receives forgiveness through Christ, the Holy Spirit begins to indwell them, providing guidance and a moral compass. He quoted from scripture to support this, adding:

"John 1:12 says, ‘But as many as received him, to them he gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in his name.’"

Strobel then explained how believers often noticed changes in their behavior and decisions after being indwelt by the Holy Spirit. He described it in practical terms, saying that the Holy Spirit “came into” them and “indwelled” them. He added that this presence acted like a moral compass, helping Christians recognize patterns in their lives that had been different before they embraced their faith.

Lee Strobel also explained to Tucker Carlson the protective and discerning role of the Holy Spirit. He said that this divine presence helped followers of Jesus distinguish right from wrong, supported their conscience, and prevented demonic possession by “Satan.”

He further noted a perceived rise in demonic activity, citing both the Catholic Church’s training of exorcists and the prominence of deliverance ministries.

He remarked that in “charismatic ministries, deliverance ministries” there seemed to be an increase in demonic activity, with demons “hectoring and harassing and oppressing and possessing people,” emphasizing that such occurrences were becoming more frequent now.

Lee Strobel currently serves as a teaching pastor at Woodlands Church in Texas. He released his latest book, Seeing the Supernatural, on March 18, 2025.

Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, has continued his media presence through The Tucker Carlson Show, a podcast available in both audio and video formats.

