"You have to have some kind of resistance" — Terrence Howard explains how he deals with regular attacks on his opinions

Terrence Howard's opinions on science, spirituality, and approach to Hollywood have always been polarizing. The Empire star, who is known for his unorthodox views, recently emerged with comments on how he processes criticism, comparing it to necessary "resistance" that shapes character.

During an appearance on Russell Brand's podcast on June 22, 2025, Howard looked back on being called out for having opinions.

"If you're not being criticized, if you're not facing some kind of headwind, then you're headed in the wrong direction," he said.

Drawing from Issac Newton’s Third Law, Terrence Howard added:

"You have to have some kind of resistance. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and that reaction creates the resistance, and that resistance creates our character."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Howard opined that even negative attention serves a purpose. He expressed that the more attention he received—whether negative or positive—everyone would eventually return to the "creator."

His outlook is largely spiritual, considering challenges to be tests of faith, rather than losses. “We're just Gods unaware of our divinity,” he reflected, referring to a woman he admired for withstanding tragedy without bitterness.

Terrence Howard explains why he turned down the Marvin Gaye biopic role

Terrence Howard attends Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Terrence Howard recently revealed his reason for walking away from a Marvin Gaye biopic after discovering the musician's sexual preferences. Speaking on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast on April 27, 2025, Howard stated that his decision to turn down the role was based on personal preference rather than prejudice.

The Empire actor revealed he was initially happy to be a part of the film, which was to be directed by Lee Daniels. However, his perspective changed after a conversation with music producer Quincy Jones.

“I was over at Quincy Jones’s house, and I’m asking Quincy, ‘I’m hearing rumours that Marvin was gay’ and I’m like, ‘Was he gay?’ And Quincy’s like, ‘Yes.’”

As soon as Jones confirmed those rumors, Howard knew he couldn’t take on the role. He stressed that his rejection was not based on homophobia, but authenticity in acting.

"They would've wanted to do that [a love scene], and I wouldn't have been able to do that," he told Maher.

Expand Tweet

When pressed on whether he would ever kiss a man on screen, Terrence Howard responded:

"No, because I don’t fake it. That would f**k me, I would cut my lips off. If I kissed some man, I would cut my lips off.”

The actor explained he didn’t feel like he could do justice to a role when he didn’t connect firsthand to a character’s experience. He added that he couldn’t "play that character 100%" or surrender himself to a place he didn’t understand.

Terrence Howard previously turned down a Smokey Robinson biopic, which he called his "biggest mistake", and has been vocal about his unconventional beliefs, from mathematics to spirituality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More